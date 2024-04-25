Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program offered to Wayne County farmers

Here's a chance for farmers and others with active agricultural property in Wayne County to receive assistance in putting into place best management practices for agricultural operations.

Applications are due April 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Wayne Conservation District office for the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). An on-farm pre-application meeting with District Staff is required.

ACAP was created through the Clean Streams Fund established by the fiscal year 2022-2023 Pennsylvania state budget. As stated in a press release, ACAP provides financial and technical assistance to implement best management practices on agricultural operations within this state.

The State Conservation Commission, which administers the program, delegated to participating conservation districts to put the program in place in their area. ACAP was dedicated $154 million from the Clean Streams Fund to reduce non-point source pollution in streams, rivers and other waterbodies within Pennsylvania.

Agriculture is still prominent in the hills and deals of Wayne County. This is a view of Billy's New Hope Barn, 349 Schoolhouse Road in Cherry Ridge, near Lake Cadjaw. As explained on their Facebook page, Billy's New Hope Barn is dedicated to housing, protecting and giving compassionate care to abused, neglected or abandoned farm animals.

According to the State Conservation Commission, funding is allocated based on written apportionment criteria developed by the Commission, focusing on preventing nutrient and sediment pollution. The Commission's apportionment criteria must consider:

Agriculturally impaired stream miles

Number of cropland acres

Number of farms

Number of livestock and poultry

Other criteria established by the Commission

To schedule a pre-application meeting, call Jamie or Zach at 570-253-0930. Review the eligibility requirements and obtain the application here: https://wayneconservation.com/993/Agriculture-Conservation-Assistance-Prog.

