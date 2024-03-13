Aging West Palm downtown Government Center dilemma: $160M renovation or $261M new building?

Has the 12-story, 323,000-square foot Robert Weisman Governmental Center building in downtown West Palm Beach seen better days?

That is what county commissioners want to know before more money is poured into renovating it. Staff was instructed at a Feb. 27 workshop meeting to determine whether it would be better to build a new facility rather than renovate the existing 40-year-old building.

The latest estimates put the renovation costs at $160 million, and that would include an additional 40,000 square feet. A new 340,000 square-foot building is estimated to cost $261 million, about $100 million more than the renovation estimate. That figure, though, would rise another $23 million if a 650-space parking garage is included.

Commissioner Mack Bernard noted that the renovation estimates have continually increased.

The 12-story Robert Weisman Governmental Center, center, is 40 years old and employs about 500 people on March 11, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"This started out as a $26 million rehab project. By the time we are done, it could balloon to more than than $200 million. Let's flush this out to see what is best to do."

More than $700,000 has already been spent to prepare plans and to renovate the flooring on the 12th floor, where county commissioners and their staffs are located.

About 500 employees work at the three-acre Governmental Center complex at 301 N. Olive Ave. They are employed by the county administrator, tax collector, property appraiser, clerk & comptroller, human resources, county attorney and the finance office.

The existing renovation plan calls for the replacement of all building systems for five floors, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, ceiling and lighting, back-up power, flooring, and painting. In addition, temporary operating spaces will need to be created to sustain continuous operations during the various phases of the work.

The 12-story Robert Weisman Governmental Center, center, is 40 years old and employs about 500 people on March 11, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

MORE: $856 million light rail line proposed to link Wellington to downtown West Palm

MORE: West Palm Beach schedules public meetings to get ideas on waterfront development

MORE: Transit trouble: PBC hit with lawsuit over stalled sale of land for key transportation hub

County officials say the initial 2016 estimate of $26 million was based "on the information available at the time." That number was revised to $69 million and then the cost was further revised to $160 million to reflect the work needed to renovate a building approaching 40 years in service, according to county officials responsible for overseeing the project.

Staff has reported that, because of inflation and supply-chain issues, costs have continued to escalate. In late November, it reported that another $34 million was needed to complete the work.

Where would a new Government Center go?

There are two sites under consideration:

Vacant county-owned land adjacent to the existing facility.

Westgate near the county airport. The site would require a public hearing and a resolution adopted by the commissioners because it would involve moving the building out of West Palm Beach — the county seat. Another issue is that the construction might need FAA approval and would be subject to height limitations.

Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks told the commissioners they are sitting on "valuable real estate." If the county decides to build a new facility, it could sell the existing one, and revenue from that sale could be used to offset the costs of building new.

"The center is in an ideal location in downtown West Palm Beach. You would get a lot of money for it," she said. Jacks' appraisers say the Governmental Center's current "market value" is $65.4 million. Both she and Tax Collector Anne Gannon said they would prefer to be relocated farther west to avoid the traffic tie ups that often occur in West Palm Beach.

"We would like to move," Jacks said of her office. "We are your largest tenant, occupying 50,000 square feet. Very few of our 80 employees live in the eastern corridor. Getting here is a struggle and parking is difficult for the public," she noted. Gannon made a similar argument.

The county commission holds their meetings on the 6th floor of the Robert Weisman Governmental Center on March 11, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Commissioner Gregg Weiss noted that if both offices were relocated, much less square feet would be needed. Staff is expected to return later this year with more detailed cost estimates for staying at the existing Governmental Center or building a new facility.

For the time being, renovation plans have been put on pause.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach Government Center dilemma: Renovation or new building