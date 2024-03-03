Aging in Place in Santa Fe

Mar. 3—Getting old is enough of a challenge. But getting old and wanting to stay in the home you've always lived in? As more Americans continue to live longer, who can blame them for wanting to live longer—and for wanting to live longer in the same place they've spent most of their lives? Or if not in that same place—in their dream home. Which, for more than a few folks, happens to be Santa Fe.

Not only do people want to live in Santa Fe, they want to age in place in their Santa Fe home with their Santa Fe community of family and friends. In fact, research published by the American Advisors Group in its "Importance of Home Survey" in 2023, indicated that 92 percent of adults over 50 prefer to age in place. And in a city whose number of residents (as of 2018) consisted of nearly 45 percent in the 50+ category—that's a lot of Santa Feans who want to age in place (about 65,000 of them).

And it's just as gray a picture for folks even older. The latest US Census information—from the US Department of Commerce—tells us that the percentage of people 65 years and up in Santa Fe is 24.6 percent. The problem? The median age of our approximately 43,6000 home units is 40 years old, according to the latest research by Point2Homes. This means that, like the rest of the country, only 16 percent of our housing units are equipped with the many recommended modifications that can help ensure that older residents are safe and sound in their own homes as they age.

Aging in place absolutely requires a focused eye on safety and mobility, not to mention too plenty of careful planning and decision making about what types of modifications might be needed to one's existing home.

Here is a shortened checklist of Aging in Place Remodeling suggestions as outlined by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB):

—An overall floor plan on a single story that includes a bedroom, kitchen, living area and full bath

—No steps between rooms and areas on the same level

—A 5-foot-by-5-foot clear or turning space to accommodate wheelchairs and/or walkers in the hallways, bedrooms, kitchen, living area and bathroom

—Non-slip flooring throughout the house; removal of all area rugs

—High-quality lighting

—Ramp to the front doorway, if needed

—Handrails, if/when there are steps—Lever- or pedal-controlled handles on faucets

—Anti-scald controls on faucets

—Bracing in bathroom walls around the shower, shower seat and toilet for installation of grab bars strong enough to support 250-300 pounds

—Curbless stand-up showers with a minimum width of 36 inches, fold-down seats in the shower with adjustable and handheld showerheads and a six-foot-long hose and built-in antibacterial protection

—Low or walk-in bathtub for easy access

—19- to 21-inch or height-adjustable toilets

—Lights in shower stalls, bathtubs and toilet areas

—Lever-style door handles

—Adjustable or varied height countertops and accented strips on countertop edges to provide visual orientation to workspaces

—Glass-front cabinet doors and pull-down/open shelving for easy access to frequently used items throughout the house

—Lots of windows for natural light, with easy-to-operate hardware

—Appliances with easy-to-read and front-facing/loading machines

—Lights to indicate when a surface is hot

—Loop handles for easy grip and pull

—Flush or no-step entryways with covers on all thresholds

—Energy-efficient and easily accessible units in all HVAC features

—Home wiring for security and all Wi-Fi communications and medical alert tracking systems/applications

—Audible/visual strobe light system to indicate when doorbell, telephone, smoke and/or CO2 detectors are activated

—Residential elevator or chair stairway lift in multistory homes

The NAHB indicates that aging in place modifications to existing homes can cost anywhere between $5,000 — $100,000, depending upon individual choices and needs.

Assistive technologies, though, offer help to adults 55 years and older who are wanting to age in place. The US News & World Report Aging in Place with Assistive Tech Survey 2024 even listed some of these top devices older people have started using that have made it easier for them to age in place. These devices include:

—Medical or health-related mobile apps

—Service-related apps (i.e., grocery/food/restaurant delivery apps)

—Wearable medical or health-related trackers

—Assistive smart home technologies (thermostats, lighting, intercom/security apps)

—Hearing assistance-related devices

—Medical alert systems/devices

But as many older folks or companies targeting this demographic also point out, whatever assistive or health-related technologies people 60 and up may choose, those technologies must be easy to use, easy to set up, accessible via a mobile app, wireless, voice activated and discreetly designed. These aspects aren't just aesthetic or a matter of personal choice or taste; these are features that make these devices that much more effective and potentially lifesaving.

For further information on aging in place home modifications and contractors who specialize in these modifications, contact the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association at: sfahba.com. Or for further information on useful assistive technologies, contact our local American Association of Retired Persons at: states.aarp.org/new-mexico.

According to the National Safety Council, over 50 percent of all accidents happen at home. And those numbers for people 50 and older only go up. So be smart. Live smart. And age at home safely and intelligently.