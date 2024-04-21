Aggravated robbery suspect arrested in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — An aggravated robbery suspect has been arrested.

On Sunday, April 21, just before 1 p.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a report of a robbery in the area of SE 6th and SE Golden.

According to a press release from TPD, the suspect indicated that he had a a weapon and money was taken from them.

As a result of an investigation, 21-year-old, Tyrone Hardeman of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction. He’s facing charges of Aggravated Robbery.

