On the agenda: Springfield bike share, Lane County floodway development, EWEB emissions

In their first week back from spring recess, Springfield City Council is scheduled to take steps towards two proposed subdivisions and expanding bike share to the city. Lane County commissioners are scheduled to award grants from the county parks levy and loosen the county's floodway development code. Eugene Water & Electric Board commissioners are scheduled to hear a report on their 2023 emissions.

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session for how to provide testimony.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5mky0sG4To-OOe6RpTTgPg

Meeting ID: 812 4891 1238

WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m., Monday, April 1

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to discuss updating the city's ride-share regulation to match Eugene's and vote on vacating portions of the street for a planned Woodland Ridge subdivision north of Mt. Vernon Road.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m., Monday, April 1

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposed 7-acre annexation of undeveloped land southeast of S 71st Street for the planned Finley Heights subdivision and vote on a contract to expand the PeaceHealth bike share program to downtown Springfield and on authorizing payment to Cummings Tree Service for helping the city with post-ice storm tree cleanup.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21 and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 4/2/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 2

What: Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote for a supplemental budget, hear public comment and vote to award grants from the Lane County Parks levy to several groups with projects planned for those parks.

Next commissioners are scheduled to hear reports and discuss syphilis and flavored tobacco in Lane County and vote on a slate of health care-related contracts. Then staff from the county sheriff's department will present a report on the county's efforts to combat illegal cannabis farming.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

What: County commissioners are scheduled to vote on new development policies regulating erosion control and floodway development.

Eugene Water & Electric Board

To watch: Meetings stream online over Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/EWEB-Board-Meeting-04-02-24 and can be viewed afterward at https://www.eweb.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners/public-meetings

To attend: EWEB meetings are held in EWEB’s Roosevelt Operations Center at 4200 Roosevelt Blvd., Eugene.

To comment: Fill out the form to provide testimony over the phone by 2. p.m. Tuesday, Feb 6., or complete a "request to speak" form in person.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6

What: EWEB commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment and a financial audit. Next, they will give General Manager Frank Lawson his annual performance review. Then commissioners are scheduled to hear an update on replacing the college hill reservoir, a report on EWEB's Climate Guidebook, which includes its 2023 greenhouse gas emissions, and an after-action report from the January ice storm,

