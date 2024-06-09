On the agenda: Salem City Council to hold public hearing on 2025 budget

Salem residents listen to City Councilor Vanessa Nordyke speak in April against budget cuts for the library.

The Salem City Council is set to hold a public hearing Monday on the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget.

The hearing is required by Oregon law before the council can vote to adopt the budget by the July 1 deadline.

The proposed $724.6 million budget for 2025 covers the period from July 1 through June 30, 2025, and includes estimates of revenue and costs of services and capital projects.

The hearing comes after a contentious budget season, during which major cuts were proposed for the Salem Public Library and parks system. Eight jobs were set to be eliminated at the library, the West Salem branch would've been closed and the city planned to shut off splash pads, drinking fountains, irrigation and bathroom access at city parks this summer.

After protests, hours of testimony and public outcry, leaders avoided cuts to the library and some cuts to parks by using Cultural and Tourism Working Capital Fund. An eliminated graffiti abatement position also was restored.

Salem residents listen to public testimony against library budget cuts during an April budget committee meeting in the Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center.

City leaders stressed the funding was a one-time fix and more, bigger cuts would be on the horizon next year if more revenue streams are not tapped.

Not all cuts were averted. A housing-first outreach team operated by the Salem Housing Authority and a youth services development program were eliminated.

A portion of funds from the national settlements with opioid vendors — one-time funds that will not replace the General Fund revenue in the long term — will be used to add and fund positions that faced cuts.

Salem City Council agreed to use $647,340 of that money in the fiscal year 2025 budget to enhance services related to opioid use prevention including: pivoting the existing Youth Services Program to substance prevention focused on the community’s most vulnerable young people and building awareness with parents, schools, and the community; providing a grant to the Salem Housing Authority to hire two new special projects outreach coordinators for a year to help substance-impacted people experiencing homelessness; providing first responder wellness support such as equipment and training; and providing Naloxone to prevent overdoses.

The plan also recommends using additional settlement funds in future years to continue two Homeless Services Team police officer positions through 2030.

All general fund departments are required to reduce their materials and services budgets by 1% and supply budgets by 10%, or approximately $430,000 in total.

Prior to some of the services being restored, Parks and Recreation services were cut by $1.1 million. The $422,00 restored to parks and $96,000 restored to recreation still left a 40% gap in the department's operating level.

Some fee increases proposed to help balance the budget

Some fee increases have been identified to help balance the budget and will be considered at the meeting.

The recommended budget projects $187.9 million from 75 revenue types and more than 1,500 individual fees. The proposed fee increases include an increase to the City Operations Fee to begin Jan. 1.

Last year, the council passed an increase in the operations fee to address a portion of the budget shortfall.

An operations fee, which already is tacked on to utility bills for single-family homes, multi-family units, commercial, industrial, institutional and public facilities in the city, will see another increase in January by 3.6%.

The change means a single-family home that was once paid $14.43 in the fee will pay $14.94

Commercial, industrial, institution and public accounts all will have an operations fee of $73.90.

Under the other proposals, there will be $2 increases to the Pringle, Liberty, Chemeketa, and Marion parkades parking permits, an increase of $482 in ambulance fees, and increases in room rental rates, printing rates and cleaning fees at the Salem Public Library.

After the public hearing, the council will vote to direct staff to return with a resolution to adopt the budget with amendments at the June 24 meeting.

Other Salem City Council meeting agenda items

A vote on whether to rename Salem Municipal Airport to Salem-Willamette Valley Airport to increase awareness of the airport's larger regional role and promote its access to the area's wine, culinary and outdoor attractions. The airport will retain the designation SLE and the historic name of McNary Field for the area containing the runways.

A proclamation declaring June Pride Month.

A reading of the mayor's Monarch Pledge committing the city to restoring habitat for the endangered monarch butterfly.

A vote on whether to authorize the city manager to apply for three separate microgrants ranging from $131,000 to $174,000 over two years through the Department of Justice for initiatives related to community violence reduction, building trust and legitimacy with the community, and recruitment, retention and workforce development.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

