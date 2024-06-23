On the agenda: Salem City Council to hold final vote on budget

Salem residents listen to public testimony against proposed library budget cuts during an April budget committee meeting.

The Salem City Council will vote Monday on whether to adopt the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

Oregon law requires the city to adopt the budget by the July 1 deadline, the beginning of the new fiscal year.

The proposed $724.6 million budget for 2025 covers the period from July 1 through June 30, 2025, and includes estimates of revenue and costs of services and capital projects.

The vote comes after months of contentious budget meets, during which dozens protested proposed cuts to the library and parks.

Here are five things to know about the FY 2025 budget.

Major cuts at the Salem Public Library were averted

After hours were slashed at Salem Public Library due to staffing earlier this year, even more cuts to Oregon's second-largest city library were outlined in the proposed 2025 budget.

The proposal would have eliminated eight jobs, completely closed the West Salem branch and trimmed hours and services.

At an April budget hearing, about 50 people protested, and residents submitted nearly 200 pages of written testimony decrying the cuts.

Salem residents listen to City Councilor of Ward 7 Vanessa Nordyke speak in April against budget cuts for the library.

Library staff said during testimony at the meeting that six staff members, five of which are Spanish-speaking, had received notice that their jobs would be eliminated on July 1. Their departure would have effectively ended Spanish-language programming at the library.

Children, families, adults, library employees and local leaders testified in the budget committee meeting and pleaded with the city to keep the libraries open.

A motion made by Mayor Chris Hoy to use money from the Cultural and Tourism Fund saved the library from further cuts — but only for a year.

The proposed cuts were unacceptable and the motion, which passed unanimously, was an important but temporary solution to cover the gap in the library funding to maintain service levels and avoid layoffs, Hoy said.

Splash pads and Movies at the Parks were saved

Prior to some of the services being restored, Parks and Recreation services were cut by $1.1 million. The $422,000 restored to parks and $96,000 restored to recreation still left a 40% gap in the department's operating level.

Testimony submitted by kids urging Salem's Budget Committee to keep the city's splash pads open.

Under the proposed budget, the city planned to shut off splash pads, drinking fountains, irrigation and bathroom access at city parks this summer.

The splash pads are popular sites for families looking to cool down in the summer heat and are routinely packed during the summer months. As news of the splash fountains going dormant spread, many parents expressed dismay. Some said they would opt to go to neighboring city's splash pads.

Kids wrote in to the committee urging them to fund the splash fountains.

Committee member Bill Dixon made a motion to use $422,000 from the Cultural and Tourism Working Capital Fund to partially restore parks operations, including irrigation, splash pads, some seasonal workers and drinking fountains. The committee passed the motion. The splash pads were turned on June 14.

An amended motion by committee member David Gier to add another $96,000 to fund the Movies in the Park, First Friday concerts and Kids Relays also passed.

Funding from opioid settlements to cover some cut positions

Some other proposed cuts were restored using one-time opioid settlements.

A portion of funds from the national settlements with opioid vendors — one-time funds that will not replace the General Fund revenue in the long term — will be used to add and fund positions that faced cuts.

The Salem City Council agreed to use $647,340 of that money in the fiscal year 2025 budget to:

Enhance services related to opioid use prevention including: pivoting the existing Youth Services Program to substance prevention focused on the community’s most vulnerable young people and building awareness with parents, schools and the community.

Provide a grant to the Salem Housing Authority to hire two new special projects outreach coordinators for a year to help substance-impacted people experiencing homelessness.

Provide first responder wellness support such as equipment and training.

Provide Naloxone to prevent overdoses.

The plan recommends using additional settlement funds in future years to continue two Homeless Services Team police officer positions through 2030.

Major cuts avoided, but leaders warn of possible big cuts next year

A graffiti abatement position also was restored, meaning the sting of the revenue shortfall was mostly avoided this budget cycle.

City leaders warned, however, that next year could bring layoffs and major cuts.

City Manager Keith Stahley said the coming years will bring even more challenging budgets if the city does not find an additional source of revenue.

City leaders said the deficit is years in the making and compounded by the large amount of state-owned land in the city and Oregon's restrictive property tax system.

Despite getting bipartisan support, a bill proposed by former Salem City Councilor and current Rep. Tom Andersen to have the state give Salem a $5 to $6 million payment-in-lieu-of-taxes died in the legislative session this year.

Andersen said he expects to revisit the effort next year.

Possible solutions on the horizon

A proposed payroll tax on all Salem workers earning more than minimum wage would have generated $27.9 million annually. The council narrowly passed the payroll tax but a referendum sent the issue to Salem voters.

After the payroll tax was resoundingly defeated in the November election, city leaders began working on the dual tasks of addressing the budget deficit and finding more revenue.

A revenue task force was assembled to explore new revenue options for the city and is expected to present their findings to council in July.

"The need hasn't changed," Stahley said after the election, referring to the multi-million dollar budget deficit projected over the next five years.

He said revenue options could entail a levy, such as a library or public safety levy, or increased or restructured fees charged to residents and businesses.

Other Salem City Council agenda items

A public hearing on the supplemental budget for unanticipated expenses in the city's Emergency Services Fund due to the city assisting Falck ambulance service with emergency response.

A vote on internally borrowing no more than $2.1 million from the Utility Fund to the General Fund to pay for a portion of the Public Works Operations Building occupied by Parks staff.

An amendment and restatement of the agreement between the city and Willamette University for the use of Spec Keene Stadium, McCulloch Stadium and Bush’s Pasture Park. The new agreement is part of a broader initiative by Willamette University and Salem Baseball LLC to enhance John Lewis Field.

A summary of recent activity and progress on the 2022 voter-approved infrastructure bond.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

