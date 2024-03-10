On the agenda: Salem City Council considers shifting away from private ambulance service

Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulance service respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave in June 2021 in Salem.

The Salem City Council will vote Monday on whether to discontinue the practice of subcontracting for ambulance services and designate the Salem Fire Department as the exclusive ambulance service provider.

For the past two decades, the city has relied on contracted private ambulance services.

The decision to outsource services was made in 2005, driven by financial considerations such as the low Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates at the time, Salem Fire Chief Mike Niblock said in a report to city council.

"Fast forward 20 years, the current private ambulance service provider faces difficulties maintaining the required deployment levels stipulated in the contract," Niblock said. "This has caused the Fire Department to expend $3.3 million overtime dollars to subsidize the EMS System to ensure appropriate service delivery to the public, dating back to November 2021."

Salem contracts ambulance transport services to Falck Ambulance. Falck has been providing advanced life support ambulance transport for the city since 2015.

The operational strain and overtime cost promoted the reevaluation of the current system, and leaders determined the city should shift to having Salem Fire be the exclusive ambulance service provider instead of the current model.

This option is expected to create stable revenue, allowing more reinvestment in EMS services.

Researchers also found the city could increase involvement in the Ground Emergency Medical Transport Program to increase Medicaid reimbursement and reevaluate transport fees to increase revenue.

"The current private ambulance provider's suggestion for a 25% fee increase to boost recruitment and meet contractual obligations is supported by financial analyses, indicating that such adjustments could solidify the economic foundation for reintegrating EMS services within Salem and ensuring its long-term financial health," Niblock said in the report.

Salem Fire Medical Director Dr. Brian Clothier wrote in favor of the change, saying it was the best model to provide quality care for people in Salem.

"The Ambulance Operator Model is the only responsible option because it provides a group of single role paramedics and EMTs with the specialized skills, dedicated to the care of those who experience serious medical emergencies," Clothier said in his testimony.

He also said the model would help fund needed training resources.

"We desperately need additional staff and equipment to keep our paramedics and EMTs providing the best care," Clothier said.

If passed by the City Council, Salem Fire would become the exclusive ambulance provider on July 1, 2025.

Other agenda items include:

An information report on the Planning Administrator's decision to approve the proposed development of a 405-unit multifamily project at 4650 Hazelgreen Road NE.

A vote on whether to authorize the Deputy City Manager for Community Services to apply for an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Local Government Grant to provide funding for improvements at Riverfront Park. Such improvements could include replacing the aging playground and incorporating inclusive play and accessible designs.

An information report on the city's short-term rental regulations.

A review of Salem's Annual Tree Report, which inventoried 35,381 trees in the city parks and streets and reported 12,270 being planted in 2023 by the city and city partners.

A presentation on Marion County youth tobacco and substance use prevention.

A proclamation declaring April 2024 Arbor Month.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and also can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem City Council to consider ambulance service contract