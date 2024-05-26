On the agenda: Salem City Council to consider buying land for southeast Salem park

Salem City Council is set to consider buying 2 acres in southeast Salem to turn into a neighborhood park.

The council will vote Tuesday on whether to authorize the city manager to execute a purchase and sale agreement with 49th AVE SE for the acquisition of property located at 1325 49th Ave. SE.

The $650,000 for the property would come from Parks System Development Charges, not the General Fund. As part of the agreement, the seller will demolish two existing structures on the land before closing on the sale.

The property, near Miller Elementary and Mary Eyre Elementary schools, is in a growing part of Salem. Several apartments and housing developments are planned or underway in the southeast part of the city.

The Comprehensive Park System Master Plan Update identified the area containing the property as a possible location for a neighborhood park, city staff said in a report to council. The purchase price is a negotiated amount based on an appraisal completed in April.

The council, which typically meets on Mondays, will meet on Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Other Salem City Council meeting agenda items

A vote on adopting a resolution to acquire right-of-way and easements for the Silverton Road NE Improvements Project.

A vote on adopting a final order affirming the planning administrator's decision approving an application for a planned 405-unit apartment complex at 4650 Hazelgreen Road NE.

A public hearing on an appeal of the planning administrator's change of zoning of land at 650 15th St. SE to industrial use.

A vote on using $647,340 in opioid settlement dollars to buy naloxone, a medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses, for various city departments, hire two special projects outreach coordinators for a year to help people experiencing homelessness, hire a limited-duration youth coordinator to help prevent substance use in young people and build awareness among parents, and adopt wellness strategies, equipment and training for first responders. The city has received $2.4 million in settlement dollars as of April 30, 2024 and estimates it will receive $245,677 to $650,518 per year through FY2039. The Oregon Department of Justice signed into eight multi-state agreements with companies that either produced or sold opioids. The state is expected to receive $701.5 million from these settlements.

How to participate in the Salem City Council meeting

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It will be held in person in the City Council Chambers at the Salem Civic Center, 555 Liberty St. SE, and can be watched on Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Those wishing to comment in person can sign up on the rosters at the chamber entrance before the start of the meeting.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or preregister between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on X at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem City Council to consider buying land for southeast Salem park