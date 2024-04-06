On agenda for Palm Beach council meeting: Swearing in council members, Mar-a-Lago traffic

A new member will be sworn in at the next Palm Beach Town Council meeting, and the panel also will choose its new president and president pro-tem.

Bridget Moran last month won the race for the Group 3 seat to replace outgoing Council President Maggie Zeidman. She will take the dais for the first time at the meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 360 S. County Road.

Moran is a longtime town resident and volunteer who defeated preservationist John David Corey, with Moran receiving 1,725 votes to Corey's 1,637, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Outgoing Palm Beach Town Council President Margaret Zeidman, right, congratulates Town Council candidate Bridget Moran on her victory during an election watch event at Al Fresco on March 19.

Council members Bobbie Lindsay and Lew Crampton also will be sworn in. They did not face challengers in their re-election.

After the three council members are sworn in, the council then will choose its president and president pro-tem. Lindsay is currently the president pro-tem. Once the council makes its decision, the new council president will become the presiding officer.

The council later in the meeting will revisit a review of the draft traffic management plan for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

The council voted at its meeting last month to defer signing the updated plan, which includes details on how the club must manage parking and traffic for private events. While council members seemed supportive of the plan, they reached consensus that they did not have time to review last-minute changes to the plan that were received the day before the meeting.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting also includes two items related to the multimillion-dollar Phipps Ocean Park project.

The first, which is on the consent agenda, is a roughly $1.9 million contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates for construction services. The resolution also sets a budget of about $2.1 million.

The second item, to be discussed in the meeting, is an update that includes a discussion about the capital grant and operating agreement for Phipps Ocean Park, and more about naming opportunities at the park and signage to recognize donors.

According to a memo from Deputy Town Manager Carolyn Stone, the capital grant and operating agreement for the park includes:

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach will provide about $30 million for improvements to the park, while the town will contribute about $2 million.

Palm Beach will set up a separate operating account for money that will be used to pay for the park work.

Naming rights on the 30 proposed sites throughout the park will have a maximum term of 75 years.

The foundation will be able to have two special events each year at the park — subject to receiving the appropriate permits — including its annual dinner dance.

Council members meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for development review. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com. Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Moran to be sworn in at Tuesday Palm Beach Town Council meeting