On the Agenda: MovingAhead revisit, Lane County Budget and public policy recommendations

This week, the Eugene City Council will revote on the proposal to expand EmX service to River Road, decide which proposals to fund with the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund in 2024 and hear an update on the planned Franklin Boulevard redesign.

The Springfield City Council and the Lane County Board of Commissioners are scheduled for a pair of joint public hearings on Willamalane's comprehensive plan and code amendments to allow housing in more zones. The Springfield Economic Development Agency will then vote on its 2024-25 budget.

The Lane County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for a public hearing on its own 2024-25 budget, to hear an informational overview on Lane County planning and zoning, and to hear several capstone recommendations from University of Oregon public policy students.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings the city's YouTube channel and the GovHub Media app and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21. The Eugene City Council is transitioning to the new city hall and holding its meetings virtually only.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To comment: While transitioning to the new city hall, Eugene City Council is only accepting written testimony, which can be submitted to the council by sending email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 10

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to give Municipal Court Judge Greg Gill his annual performance review and revisit and revote on the proposal to expand EmX service to River Road.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/84715080673

Meeting ID; Passcode: 847 1508 0673; council9

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 10

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to vote on which projects to fund with the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund in 2024, whether to initiate a review of the city's land use code and who to appoint to the city's advisory boards.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/81099816668

Meeting ID; Passcode: 810 9981 6668; council9

WORK SESSION

When: 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 12

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to hear an overview of the city's tree preservation and solar standards and an update on the planned Franklin Boulevard redesign.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83397971776

Meeting ID; Passcode: 833 9797 1776; council9

Springfield City Council and Lane County Board of Commissioners

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session for how to provide testimony.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 10

What: At two joint public hearings, Springfield city councilors and Lane County commissioners will hear feedback on the proposed Willamalane Park and Recreation Comprehensive Plan and code amendments to allow housing in more zones in Springfield.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LmnWzKVZRl-2xS7GN81SpA

Meeting ID: 899 3829 7843

Springfield Economic Development Agency

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7:15 p.m., Monday, June 10

What: SEDA commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment and vote on adopting the 2024-25 SEDA budget and adjusting the 2023-24 budget to include SEDA's decision to buy the former U.S. bank building in Downtown Springfield.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oO7KBWLESLqf-XMmBpLVmA

Meeting ID: 899 3829 7843

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 6/11/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 11

What: County commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment on their proposed 2024-25 budget, followed by general public comment. Next commissioners will hear their semiannual report on health in Lane County, an update on how Lane County is spending money from the county parks levy and next steps for the Lane Events Center Master Plan.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11

What: Commissioners are scheduled to hear an informational overview on Lane County planning and zoning.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 12

What: Lane County commissioners are scheduled to hear four presentations from the University of Oregon Policy Lab. These are capstone presentations from UO public policy students who have formed recommendations for the commissioners:

The first group will present a recommendation for a county-run administrative department for Lane County’s social service nonprofits, with the goal of reducing those nonprofits' administrative costs.

The second group will evaluate Lane County's recovery from the Holiday Farm Fire and offer recommendations for how to better recover from future disasters.

The third group will present on wildfire smoke communication.

The fourth group will present on the Mapleton Special Water District.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

