On the agenda: Lane County fairgrounds, tax exemptions, Eugene-Springfield Fire

This week, Lane County commissioners are scheduled to discuss their master plan for the Lane Events Center. Eugene Water & Electric Board General Manager Frank Lawson is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Utility Address. Springfield city councilors are set to hold a public hearing on a proposed tax exemption to encourage denser housing development.

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session for how to provide testimony.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_csQ8XfObQiOkRHMN_KlQ5Q

Meeting ID: 844 4635 9224

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 4

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hear a report on the governance structure of Eugene-Springfield Fire.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7 p.m., Monday, March 4

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposed tax exemption to incentivize denser housing development, similar to Eugene's Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption. Then they will hold general public comment.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 3/5/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 5

What: Commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment, vote on whether to continue to lease the Lane County Ice Arena — located on the county fairgrounds — to Hockey Oregon LLC, and hear a semi-annual report on tourism in Lane County.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 5

What: County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the master plan for the Lane Events Center and fairgrounds.

Eugene Water & Electric Board

To watch: Meetings stream online over Microsoft Teams at http://tinyurl.com/EWEB-Board-Meeting-03-05-24 and can be viewed afterward at https://www.eweb.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners/public-meetings

To attend: EWEB meetings are held in EWEB’s Roosevelt Operations Center at 4200 Roosevelt Blvd., Eugene.

To comment: Fill out the form to provide testimony over the phone or submit written testimony by 2. p.m. Tuesday, Feb 6., or complete a "request to speak" form in person.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6

What: EWEB commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment, an update on the construction of the E. 40th water tanks and an annual report on the state of the McKenzie Watershed. Next EWEB General Manager Frank Lawson is scheduled to give his 2024 State of the Utility Address. Then commissioners will also give staff direction for the utility's 2025 Energy Resource Study.

