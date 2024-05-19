Agenda items only: Johnston school board could limit public comment with new policy change

The Johnston Community School District Board of Education is considering a policy that would limit what the public can talk about at school board meetings.

School boards are not required to set aside time during their meetings for members of the public to speak their minds, but they commonly do. On the table is a policy change that would limit speakers at Johnston school board meetings to topics that are listed on the meeting's agenda.

"A speaker who attempts to address a non-agenda item during public comment will be directed to stop and if further comments continue, the board reserves the right to remove the person from the meeting," the proposed policy change says. "Repeated, intentional violations may result in a person being suspended from future participation in public comment and/or board meetings."

The total time set aside for public comment would also be slashed from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.

School board member Soneeta Mangra-Dutcher said during a board meeting May 6 that the intent of the proposal is to bring back public comment to the board meeting livestream, which was removed in 2022 over concerns that speakers were making disparaging remarks about staff and community members who had no way to defend themselves.

Currently, someone watching a school board meeting online will see a message that says "Public comments are not livestreamed. We will be right back."

Legal staff have determined the proposal passes First Amendment muster and would be considered viewpoint-neutral, officials said. The board could not directly limit what speakers say about other people, whether district employees or their next-door neighbors.

Some board members May 6 expressed that they do not agree with the proposal. Board member Clint Evans noted a recent example where a speaker brought attention the need for a new light at an elementary school, an issue that was not on the agenda.

Members of the public can interact with board members in other ways to express their views, such as by email, phone or requesting a one-on-one meeting.

"If they want to come up there and say their piece, that's just part of being at this table and choosing to sit at this table," board member Derek Tidball said on May 6. "You have be the representative, and part of that is ugly. Part of it isn't comfortable and part of it is dealing with what the community puts at you."

He said the policy could put the board president in a precarious position.

"The first time she slams that gavel on a misread of what's being said, we will lose the lawsuit," Tidball said.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal at its May 20 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the district office, 6510 N.W. 62nd Ave., according to the agenda.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Johnston school board could limit public comment during board meetings