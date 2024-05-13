On the agenda: Eugene fire service fee, Lane County drug deflection, opioid settlement

This week, Eugene City Council will discuss two proposals meant to raise city revenue including a fire service fee, vote on a proposal to let neighborhood associations change their boundaries and discuss urban growth. Lane County commissioners will vote on accepting a grant to create a deflection program for people charged with recently recriminalized drug offenses and how to spend Lane County's share of opioid settlement money.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings the city's YouTube channel and the GovHub Media app and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21. The regular session is hybrid but residents must attend in-person to speak during the hearing. The work sessions are virtual only.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 13.

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to give Police Auditor Leia Pitcher her annual performance review. Then they will discuss two of the city's proposals to raise revenue: expanding the city's Stormwater Service Fee to be eligible to cover park services and adding a fee for fire services.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83724486549

Meeting ID; Passcode: 837 2448 6549; council9

REGULAR MEETING

To attend: The public hearing will be held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W. 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on May, April 13. The form will be open from 7 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 13.

What: City councilors are scheduled to vote on a change to their Neighborhood Organization Recognition Policy to allow flexibility in shifting neighborhood association boundaries. Then they're scheduled to hear public comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82409360983

Meeting ID; Passcode: 824 0936 0983

JOINT WORK SESSION

When: 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 15.

What: Eugene city councilors and Eugene planning commissioners will discuss Eugene's urban growth strategy.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/87469703534

Meeting ID; Passcode: 874 6970 3534; council9

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 5/14/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 14

What: County commissioners are scheduled to hold first readings for the Willamalane 2023 Comprehensive Plan and development code for unincorporated Springfield. Then they'll vote on payment to Lane Forest Products for their help with post-ice-storm cleanup. Next commissioners will vote on accepting a grant to create a deflection program for people charged with recently recriminalized drug offenses.

Then commissioners will vote on approving the budget for the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission and appointing commissioner Ryan Ceniga to represent Lane County on the state task force that interacts with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Next county commissioners will discuss the next steps following County Counsel Erin Pettigrew's resignation.

MORNING SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15

What: County commissioners are scheduled to discuss how to spend Lane County's share of opioid settlement money.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County to discuss grant for drug offense deflection