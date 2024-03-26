THE AGENDA: City council meetings, potential park renovations and more.

Welcome to The Agenda! This weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

Regular city council sessions are on the books this week for Hopewell and Petersburg, with an additional special closed city council session regarding the discussion of personnel matters. A school board meeting is on the agenda for Colonial Heights.

In Hopewell, the Keep Hopewell Beautiful (KHB) Committee - a forum to influence residents of Hopewell to keep the city clean and aesthetically appealing - will be meeting at the library to plan litter cleanup and education events. The KHB Committee just hosted two cleanup events this past weekend and has an Earth Day cleanup planned for April 19.

Also in Hopewell, The Community Development Block Grant Committee will be meeting on Tuesday to consider the reallocation of funds from their 2023 CDBG budget to renovate Westwood Park. The Community Development Block Grant Federal Program provides annual grants to states, counties and cities - including Hopewell- "to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons." Hopewell's Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board - which serves as a recommendatory body to the City Council - reviews application for CDBG funding, conducts public hearings and makes recommendations to the City Council regarding requests for projects to be funded from the city’s annual CDBG fund.

Among other requirements, HUD stipulates that recipients of CDBG funding spend approximately 80% of their grant money by May of that fiscal year. One of last year's CDBG funds recipients, the emergency home repair non-profit Rebuilding Together, was not able to meet this goal. On Tuesday, Chris Ward, Hopewell's Director of Development, will be presenting a proposal to the CDBG committee to defund Rebuilding Together as they were not able to meet this goal and potentially refund them with this upcoming fiscal year's CDBG grant money. Last years' funds from Rebuilding Together would be reallocated to renovating Hopewell's Westwood Park, Ward told The Progress-Index, as these renovations can be finished quickly before the May deadline. These renovations include the purchase of new all-access playground equipment for children of different abilities. After Ward presents this proposal to the CDBG committee on Tuesday, the CDBG committee will make a recommendation on the matter. Ward is tentatively set to present the CDBG's recommendation to City Council on April 9th.

Furthermore, Hopewell also has approximately $31,000 of CDBG funds leftover in grant money from the pandemic, said Ward. On Tuesday, Ward will present a proposal that the city fund two different projects with that money. The first is the allocation of approximately $15,000 on a software package to help the city provide services to Hopewell's homeless population. The second is the allocation of approximately $16,000 to the Hopewell-Prince George Healthy Families Program (HPGHF) to serve as crisis funds for Hopewell's homeless population, including funds for emergency housing.

Tuesday, March 26

Colonial Heights School Board regular open session meeting, 6:30 p.m., audio-visual room of the Technical Building at the Colonial Heights Technical Center.

Hopewell Community Development Block Grant Committee meeting, 5 p.m., Municipal Building (City Council Conference Room) 300 N. Main St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Inquiries? Contact Chris Ward, Director of Development, at (804) 541-2221.

Hopewell City Council regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Building (City Council Chambers) 300 N. Main St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Inquiries? Contact Brittani Williams, City Clerk, at (804) 541-2408.

Keep Hopewell Beautiful Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Appomattox Regional Library Hopewell Branch 209 E. Cawson St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Inquiries? Contact Kelly Davis, Senior Planner, at (804) 541-2269.

Wednesday, March 27

Petersburg City Council meeting, special closed session regarding the discussion of personnel matters, 8:30 - 10 a.m., Petersburg Area Transit,100 W. Washington Street, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Additional information regarding the special session may be obtained from the Office of the City Manager, City Hall, or by telephone at (804) 733-2300.

Thursday, March 28

Economic Development Authority meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Multipurpose Room at the Petersburg Public Library.

Petersburg Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 2 p.m., Small Conference Room, Petersburg Public Library. For the Agenda, see here.

Hopewell Water Renewal Special Commission meeting, 9 - 11 a.m., Hopewell Water Renewal GRTC Building, 231 Hummel Ross Road Hopewell, VA 23860. Inquiries? Contact Amber Davis, Administrative Support Manager, Hopewell Water Renewal, at (804) 541.2210 ext. 501.

Tuesday, April 2

Petersburg City Council Work Session, 5 - 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room at the Petersburg Public Library.

City of Colonial Heights Planning Commission meeting, 6 - 8 p.m., City Council Chambers, 201 James Avenue Colonial Heights, VA 23834.

