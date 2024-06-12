Agency warns against Ohio housing voucher fraud

Jun. 11—The Ohio Housing Finance Agency is warning Ohioans about a scam that uses its logo and fraudulently promotes housing vouchers.

A fake Facebook page uses the agency's logo and provides bogus information about a waiting list for Section 8 housing choice vouchers.

The name of the fraudulent group that uses the finance agency's logo is the Ohio Housing Development Authority. The fake page asks people to click on a link to register for housing vouchers online.

The Ohio Housing Development Authority is not a state agency and it certainly does not have any role in housing vouchers, which is federal assistance that helps renters obtain housing in the private market.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency, the legitimate state agency, does not administer housing vouchers. Local public housing authorities are in charge of that, like Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM).

The wait list for housing vouchers opened up for brief window of time earlier this year.

"We want Ohioans to be aware that the Ohio Housing Development Authority is not associated with the state of Ohio. It is promoting fraudulent information regarding Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Programs. Ohioans should disregard any information they have received from this organization," said Penny Martin, director of public affairs for the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.