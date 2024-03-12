Agencies have until March 20 to apply for emergency food and shelter program funding

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission, the local administrative agent for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, announced Marion County will receive $20,832 from Phase 41 in federal funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this year to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The deadline for agencies that provide such services to apply for funding is March 20. To be eligible, an agency must be a private voluntary nonprofit or a unit of government and have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number, which can be gotten from SAM.gov, and a federal employer ID number FEIN).

Agencies also must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated a capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board, if organized as a private voluntary organization.

The local board will review the applications, determine where the funds would have the most influence and recommend the money be distributed accordingly.

For an application or details, call OHCAC at 740-383-2154 or stop by the OHCAC office at 1183 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Emergency food and shelter programs can apply now for DHS funding