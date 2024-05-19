Agencies team up to intervene in mental health emergency on I-44

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies teamed up tonight, to quickly stop a man from jumping off an overpass onto I-44.

Authorities with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office say they were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. for a man experiencing a mental health emergency.

The incident happened near Prigmore Avenue where it crosses I-44.

Officers closed the East and Westbound lanes of the highway while attempting to talk the individual down.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office along with Joplin police, Duenweg first responders, and the Missouri Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

Authorities say at this time, the incident has been resolved and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident.

