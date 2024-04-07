Agencies team up to head off fire season

Apr. 6—OLYMPIA — A collection of state and federal agencies will join forces this year to combat wildfires, according to an announcement from the Washington Department of Ecology.

State and federal agencies and departments in Oregon and Washington have agreed to address the escalating wildfire crisis together by increasing use of prescribed fire and other forest fuel management strategies at larger geographic scales while also increasing outreach to nearby communities as these strategies are deployed, according to the announcement. These strategies reduce forest fuels on the ground and allow for strategic burning that minimizes community and public health impacts relative to impacts from uncontrolled wildfires.

Over the past decade, wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and beyond have intensified, posing significant risks to human health, particularly among vulnerable communities and populations, the Department of Ecology wrote. These dangers are exacerbated by a warming climate and increased human development in fire-prone areas.

At a meeting in November, representatives from federal and state agencies discussed the necessity of increasing prescribed fire activities, according to the announcement. Prescribed fires, or burning areas intentionally to manage land and resource objectives, are considered essential for reducing wildfire risks and enhancing ecosystem resilience. This approach is balanced with strategies to minimize public health impacts from smoke, emphasizing the need for comprehensive community engagement and support for vulnerable populations.

The principles guiding this initiative include acting with urgency, protecting public health and property, overcoming implementation barriers, embracing innovation, and learning from experience, the announcement said. The agencies aim to leverage expertise, resources, and innovative strategies to increase the scale of prescribed fire implementations while ensuring public health protection.

Two pilot projects, one in Central Oregon and another in North Central Washington, will serve as initial test areas for these collaborative efforts. The insights gained from these pilot projects will inform further actions and strategies, demonstrating a united front in addressing wildfire and smoke management challenges.

"This collaboration represents the beginning of a multi-agency effort towards improved cooperation and scale-up of prescribed fire and smoke management, with recognition that a near-term step will be to engage others, particularly Tribes, that are critical to this effort," Jacque Buchanan, regional forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service, wrote in the announcement. "Together, we're committed to reducing wildfire risk and prioritizing the health and safety of our communities while increasing the resilience of our ecosystems. Our shared efforts with these pilot projects will lay the groundwork for a safer, healthier future for the Pacific Northwest."

"With increasing wildfires in Washington, prescribed burning is a part of our future," wrote Laura Johnson, director of the Washington State Department of Health Office of Environmental Public Health Sciences. "We need people to be ready and to have access to cleaner air spaces. Achieving this broadly across the public will take efforts at every level."