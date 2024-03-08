Agencies prepare for influx of spring breakers

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Spring breakers have arrived, and more are on the way.

The Tampa International Airport is expecting nearly 3 million total passengers throughout the next month, breaking a record.

As more people flock to the Tampa Bay area, safety is a top priority. Law enforcement is increasing their patrols on the streets and on the water.

The sunny Florida beaches are inviting to college students around the country. So, agencies like Sarasota County Fire are increasing their response out on the beaches and barrier islands.

“Siesta Key, we are increasing our staffing, we’re adding another rescue ambulance in Siesta Key, for the month of March,” Assistant Fire Chief Tim Dorsey said.

They also have their Fire and Rescue boat on the water during high use times and are increasing their lifeguard’s hours.

All of these measures are being taken in hopes of preparing for any call they get.

“Automobile accidents, boating accidents, water rescues, alcohol-related situations,” Dorsey said.

The Clearwater Police Department is also ramping up their patrol and will have every unit available helping to police the masses.

“We have done spring break for year after year after year, so we’re used to the influx of people, we’re used to the crowds. So, I think we know kind of how we’re doing Clearwater spring break,” said Rob Shaw, spokesman for Clearwater police.

Aside from some rowdy spring breakers, police said they don’t usually see an increase in crime with the crowds.

As for people in the water, lifeguards are monitoring 7 days a week to try and prevent any drownings, like the one on Wednesday where a 17-year-old swimmer lost his life.

“We always encourage people to swim near a lifeguard, where those lifeguards can keep an eye on you,” Shaw said. “You know, we had that unfortunate incident just this week where the teenager drowned just south of us. They fly flags that tell people what the water conditions are like.”

On Clearwater Beach, there is a zero-tolerance policy for open alcohol and no smoking or vaping is allowed.

They do ask people to be patient and to prepare for extra traffic and a lot more crowds.

Some extra safety tips:

make sure you’re hydrated

wear sunscreen

do not leave your valuables unattended

wear a lifejacket

if you have small children, take a picture of them in case they wander off

