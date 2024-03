Agencies to conduct emergency drill at MU Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research

Local emergency agencies on Thursday morning will conduct a drill at the University of Missouri Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research, 1020 East Campus Loop.

LIDR is a resource for MU faculty and collaborating scientists studying infectious diseases.

Participating agencies include the Columbia Fire Department, Boone County Joint Communications, MU Police Department, MU Health Care and LIDR staff.

The agencies will conduct an emergency simulation.

The drill is being conducted in conjunction with the University of Missouri System of Emergency Management.

By publicizing the drill, MU officials hope to avoid creating public alarm.

