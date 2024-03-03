Speed chess, Soul Cycle, and push up contests: Saturday Night Live parodies Joe Biden's age

WASHINGTON -Soul Cycle, speed chess and a push-up contest are just a day in the life of Joe Biden in the latest "Saturday Night Live" parody of his age, which added a new wrinkle to the bit - making fun of his supporters' denials that age is an issue.

"Behind closed doors, Joe is incredible!" enthused California Gov. Gavin Newsome, played by SNL's Michael Longfellow

In a skit built around a faux episode of CNN's "Inside Politics," Biden allies testified to Biden's mental and physical acuity "behind closed doors," with activities ranging from speed chess to pick-up basketball.

'The most vigorous man I've ever known'

In the real world, Biden and his aides this week promoted a recent successful physical and a crowded schedule. Biden joked about his visit to the doctors' office, telling reporters that "they think I look too young."

Biden campaign officials also note that likely Republican opponent Donald Trump has age issues of his own, slurring some words and sometimes confusing Biden with Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

In the SNL old-age scenario, CNN anchor Dana Bash, played by Heidi Gardner, interviewed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and pro basketball star Draymond Green to discuss Biden's age.

"Hello, Dana, pleasure to be with you to talk about the most vigorous man I’ve ever known, Joe Biden," said Jean-Pierre, played by Ego Nwodim.

The Jean-Pierre character outlined a Biden daily schedule that included a Soul Cycle class, a speed chess match, and a push-up contest.

Green, played by Devon Walker, said he has played basketball with Biden, and the president has "got that dog in him."

“Did you know he dunked on me?” the NBA star impersonator said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, played by Marcello Hernández, talked about Biden's "beast mode" energy during his recent trip to the border. He also told Bash that "you didn’t report that because it doesn’t fit your little narrative."

"With all due respect, it doesn't fit reality," the CNN anchor replied.

The skit closed after Newsome bragged about Biden's alleged prowess with modern technology during a meeting about border policy.

“He had charts, tables, PowerPoints, he had an interactive AR display on the Apple Vision Pro – that he programmed himself," the Newsome impersonator. "The software might be in beta but the man - he’s in alpha.”

Newsome then face-timed Biden, played by Mikey Day; Biden accidentally hung up on himself.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saturday Night Live makes fun of Joe Biden's age