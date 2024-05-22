At what age can children stay home alone in Tennessee? Here's what law, experts say

As summer approaches, some Tennessee parents may be considering whether their kids are ready to be home alone.

There is no legal age requirement for when children can be alone in their homes, according to the Tennessee Courts website. Child psychologist Jennifer Stewart recommends waiting until ages 10-12 but also said there are multiple factors to consider before moving forward.

Here's what she had to say, along with more on what Tennessee law says about children and parents.

What to consider when leaving children home alone

Stewart, who works for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, said that children's safety, maturity, decision-making skills and comfort level should all be taken into account when considering leaving them home alone.

She said it's best for parents to talk through the following questions and role play scenarios with children before making a decision.

Will the child be scared if left home alone?

Can the child be trusted to make good decisions while alone?

What happens if something unexpected or urgent comes up? For example, talk through what your child should do if they feel sick or accidentally hurt themselves, if the house alarm goes off, if someone comes to the door or if a pet escapes.

Does the child know what to do if an emergency, like a fire, happens?

If children aren't comfortable navigating those things on their own after conversation and practice, Stewart put it simply: "That's probably a good indicator that they're not quite ready."

And even if kids say they're ready, parents may not ultimately feel comfortable.

"Give it six months or a year, and you can always try again," she said.

Once parents decide to try out leaving their child alone, it's best to start with a short, predictable amount of time — like a parent taking a walk around the neighborhood or running a quick errand. After that, parents can build up to longer stretches until their child is fully adapted, Stewart said.

Safety measures to have in place

A child should have a way to contact the parent and have another trusted adult, like a neighbor or family member, to reach out to if needed. Having a written and well-practiced plan can help ease the minds of children and parents alike.

Another key factor to consider is safe storage of firearms, weapons, controlled substances and alcohol in the home.

Tennessee offers free cable gun locks that can secure most shotguns, rifles, pistols and revolvers. The cable prevents the weapon from being fired and has a secure, keyed deadbolt. Pickups for the free locks are available in every county. Learn more at tn.gov/Safety/TNHP/Handgun/SafeStore.

What about leaving kids alone overnight?

As a rule of thumb, Stewart recommends waiting until children are at least 14 before leaving them home alone overnight. Again, starting with shorter periods of time is the best approach, like parents going on a date night or social function for a few hours.

"But again ... it's really dependent on the child's comfort and maturity level," Stewart said.

She added that teenage children may be especially tempted to have friends over, or to drink or do drugs, while their parents are away. That's why it's a good idea to secure any alcohol or controlled substances in the house, along with building good communication and trust with children.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Expert weighs in on when to leave children home alone, Tennessee laws