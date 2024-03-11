Age ain't nothing but a number, especially when it comes to President Joe Biden | Letters

Don't be so quick to sell Joe Biden short

Label me officially exhausted from hearing that Joe Biden is too old to run the country. He sems to be doing just fine. I’m more concerned about other federal officeholders who are proving they are too young to run the country. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is 52. Bloviating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is 49. Rep. Matt Gaetz is 41 and Rep. Byron Donalds is 45. These and other federal lawmakers have several things in common: a lack of experience, a lack of wisdom, and a lack of supporting our democracy and abiding by the Constitution as well as being collectively dysfunctional. President Biden might occasionally stammer, trip, or confuse the names of leaders and countries, but he runs circles around those much younger so-called legislators when it comes to wisdom, experience, and a love for democracy. Those are the qualities to consider when you vote.

Scott Benarde, West Palm Beach

President Joe Biden draws flak for his age but many wonder about the lack of wisdom from his younger critics.

Learning CPR can save lives

For West Palm Beach residents, 2023 was bookended by two eerily similar cardiac events. Both involved a young man collapsing while playing basketball. Both lives were saved because someone on the court called 911 and performed CPR. Florida legislators have an opportunity to save lives. Florida Senate Bill 830 and HB 865 are aimed at training coaches in CPR, first aid, and AED-use, ensuring there’s a lifesaver on every school team. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among student athletes.

I have been practicing medicine for more than 30 years – every second counts in a cardiac emergency. By ensuring our coaches are equipped with the skills to act quickly, we can dramatically increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest. Florida legislators must vote “yes” and give our students their best chance to survive sudden cardiac arrest. Remember: Hands-Only CPR is two steps: (1) Call 911 and (2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Fontaine Timmer, DNP, is the director of the Palm Beach Atlantic Volunteer Nursing Corps and board president for the American Heart Association Palm Beach County.

'Crack bears,' a Florida fantasy

Re Frank Cerabino's informative reporting "Only in Florida: Loaded for Home-invading Crack Bear:" Crack Bears? Is that the best the Florida Legislature could offer us? Why not Fentanyl Ferrets, Psilocybin Sand Skinks or PCP Panthers? There's plenty of room for comic stupidity and species diversification, equity and inclusion here. What's up with the single-minded bear fetish? I think most of the civilized world would laugh at a two-hour play or musical based on a concentrated version of what we Floridians endure every day. Tallahassee, please get creative. We deserve better diversity, equity and inclusion and entertainment from our tax dollars.

Bret A. Bennett, Royal Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ageism shouldn't bar Joe Biden from being president