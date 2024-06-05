Against advocates' protest, Arizona College moves forward in Milwaukee zoning process

On Tuesday, the Arizona College of Nursing moved closer to adding Milwauke to its list of locations across the U.S.

But it hasn't been a simple process.

"Although we've heard testimony from many people on many different subjects — including how terrible, or great, a nursing school is, and all these other things — we are not at that place. The place to discuss that will be at the state, where they license and regulate those types of institutions," said Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, chair of Milwaukee's Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee, on Tuesday.

Tuesday's 4-1 committee vote, with Ald. Robert Bauman voting in opposition, approved the addition of "college" to permitted uses for a multipurpose building at 9000 W. Chester St. That's the change the Arizona College of Nursing has been arguing for, which would pave the way for it to open as planned in western Milwaukee.

But the college has twice seen that vote put on hold while facing opposition from advocates against for-profit colleges. Advocates in Milwaukee have argued allowing the Arizona College of Nursing to open its new location would continue a legacy of "predatory" for-profit institutions targeting low income students in the city.

The city Plan Commission first voted to put the zoning change "on file" in February. The council's zoning committee put it on hold in March. At both meetings, several public commenters appeared to argue that Arizona College of Nursing would continue a legacy of "predatory" for-profit colleges in Milwaukee.

To move forward, the zoning change still needs final approval from the Milwaukee Common Council, which is expected to vote on the issue June 11. Then, it needs approval from Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee's Department of City Development has consistently recommended approval of the zoning change request.

On Tuesday, city Planning Director Sam Leichtling acknowledged public comments that have raised "significant concerns about a potential future college tenant." The Department of City Development consulted with the Office of the City Attorney about the degree to which it could consider those factors in making a recommendation about the zoning change request, he said.

The city's conclusion, Leichtling said, was the zoning question at hand just related to land use and factors like parking, traffic and floor space.

Ald. Sharlen Moore, whose district includes 9000 W. Chester St., said Tuesday the building has already been home to educational institutions — meaning a zoning denial now would be unfair. As the representative for District 10, she said she's committed to ensuring the Arizona College "does well by our community and upholds their promise to support students that choose to attend their establishment."

"What I hope for, in this body, in the future, is that our governing body takes a proactive approach on how we protect our residents, especially vulnerable populations, against predatory practices that have been historically not in their best interest," Moore said. "I value the advocacy work of the many residents here and online today that want the best for the members of our community."

The National Bureau of Economic Research found for-profit institutions put students at a "greater financial risk" than their public counterparts for several reasons: Students take out more in loans, are more likely to default on those loans and struggle to find employment with their degrees. For-profits are also more likely to target veterans, and Black and Latino students with little experience in higher education, according to a 2020 report from the Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Student Debt.

Presidents of 17 colleges and universities in the Higher Education Regional Alliance, including Milwaukee Area Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University, signed a letter opposing the Arizona College's plans for Milwaukee. Also in opposition is the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, among others.

The Arizona College of Nursing has received support for its plans, too, including from Watertown Regional Medical Center, Children's Wisconsin and ProHealth Care and real estate representatives.

"Our students are achieving quality outcomes," Arizona College of Nursing Chairman Nick Mansour told the zoning committee on Tuesday. "By primarily focusing on nursing, which will be the sole focus of this campus, our educators are able to continuously evolve, refine and invest in our curriculum that supports our students for their success."

The Arizona College of Nursing has consistently pointed to Wisconsin's well-documented shortage of nurses in arguing for its new location in Milwaukee, among other factors. On Tuesday, Associate Provost of Experiential Education Tamara Poole said the college has already secured clinical sites "without taking spots from other institutions."

"For those who abandon their nursing dreams, we continue to lose out on future health care providers. To address this nursing shortage, there is a critical need for additional educational opportunities within the community. And the Arizona College of Nursing can help with that," Poole said.

Others, like the Higher Education Regional Alliance, have argued the nursing shortage is not for a lack of schools, but a lack of clinical space.

On Tuesday, five members of the public spoke to the board in opposition to the zoning change request. Another five spoke in favor.

"To the Arizona College of Nursing, let it be known that Milwaukee residents will not tolerate your presence in our community. We are steadfast in our resolve to protect our community from entities that do not align with our values of integrity, quality education and public welfare," said Quinton Cotton, a gerontologist and representative for the Milwaukee Grassroots Network for Health Equity and Committee for Equity in Nursing Education.

