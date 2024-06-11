Ag-to-urban bill saves groundwater while building the housing Arizona needs

Arizona’s challenges with water supply and housing affordability are linked. But not in the way you may think.

Despite a roughly seven-fold population increase, Arizona actually uses less water now than it did in the mid-1950s.

Improvements in agriculture and farming water efficiency have helped make this possible, but it’s largely due to the state’s transition from water-intensive agricultural activities to less thirsty residential and domestic uses.

Now, this same phenomenon has the ability to not only generate massive water savings and take pressure off Arizona’s limited groundwater supply, but also combat a housing shortage that has made Arizona one of the most expensive places to live.

A broad coalition supports ag-to-urban bill

An aerial view of new home construction at a Queen Creek housing development on June 9, 2023.

I am among a bipartisan coalition of local leaders, farmers and ranchers, housing advocates, water providers and others who support legislation informally known as “ag-to-urban.”

The measure has already been approved by the state Senate and awaits consideration by the Arizona House.

The bill addresses some of our state’s most pressing water challenges. Most notably, it:

Protects Arizona aquifers and groundwater supplies by providing a voluntary pathway that incentivizes farmers in defined areas — including portions of Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties — to transition their land to lower-water, residential use;

Ensures that 100% of water pumped from the aquifer for residential use must be replenished;

Incentivizes development of farmland before raw desert;

Cracks down on unregulated “wildcat” subdivisions, a statutory loophole that resulted in communities like Rio Verde Foothills, where residents lost access to water for months; and

Strengthens Arizona’s 100-year Assured Water Supply guarantee for residential developments.

Arizona farming and ranching groups — including the Arizona Farm Bureau — support this legislation because it honors our state’s agricultural heritage and ensures farmers are fully compensated for their land and water.

It would save water, address the housing crisis

If enacted, it is estimated this legislation would save up to 330,000 acre-feet of water each year across Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, according to an analysis by the Gammage & Burnham law firm.

That’s enough water to support 1 million Arizona households.

Just as important, ag-to-urban legislation provides the means to address a home affordability crisis that has gripped communities across Arizona, including my own here in Casa Grande.

Our fast-growing state needs an additional 270,000 homes, according to a 2022 estimate by the Arizona Department of Housing. The result: skyrocketing rents and housing prices that have pushed a home out of reach for too many Arizona families.

Why it's nearly impossible: To build a home most can afford

Without this legislation, the situation will only get worse. That’s because, in 2023, the Arizona Department of Water Resources pointed to projected future water shortages in announcing a moratorium on new housing permits in certain portions of the Valley, including areas south and west of Phoenix.

Pinal County, including my hometown of Casa Grande, has been subjected to a similar building moratorium for a handful of years already.

Without development of new housing, costs can only go one direction: up.

But the current freeze on new residential permits in my community and other portions of Pinal and Maricopa counties makes lower housing costs impossible.

Voters want action. Let's pass this bill

New survey results from the nonpartisan Center for the Future of Arizona find 82% of Arizona voters — including large majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents — believe “state and local governments must do more to ensure that housing options are affordable and available to middle and low-income earners throughout the state.”

Ag-to-urban legislation is an opportunity to create the housing that Arizona families need and our economy requires, while voluntarily transitioning farmland in a way that saves water and protects aquifers.

This is an idea whose time has come, and I urge its support by lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Craig McFarland has been the mayor of Casa Grande since 2016. He can be reached at craig_mcfarland@casagrandeaz.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona's ag-to-urban bill saves water, helps build needed housing