Ag position available on state fish screening panel

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking a candidate to represent agricultural interests on its Fish Screening Task Force.

Applications are due by Aug. 1.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Fish Screening Program helps water users install and maintain fish screens to prevent fish from entering water diversions. The task force, which consists of seven members and typically meets two to three times a year, advises the agency on program development, implementation, monitoring, technology, funding and reporting.

Water diversions are used for many purposes, including irrigation, livestock, commercial or domestic uses and fire suppression.

The application form can be found on the department's fish screening program website.

Appointments are made by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.