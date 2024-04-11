AG Neronha: Investigation nabs six men who targeted children for sex in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Six men have been arrested, accused of targeting children for sex following a joint investigation by federal, state and Warwick police, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced.

The men, four from Rhode Island, one from Connecticut and one from Massachusetts, were arrested Thursday and Friday after an undercover operation targeting people using websites and other online platforms to have sex with minors, Neronha said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators placed "decoy" advertisements on websites associated with prostitution and commercial sex, Neronha said. Investigators allege that the defendants, ranging in age from 27 to 68, went to a location in Warwick intending to have sex with a minor, Neronha said

Charges include patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and indecent solicitation of a child, according to Neronha.

The men were arrested by members of the Warwick Police Department and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was led by those agencies along with Homeland Securities Investigations and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

Michael J. Krol, special agent in charge for HSI in New England, said the "charges allege that these individuals sought out and planned to pay to sexually abuse children."

Warwick Police Chief Col. Bradford E. Connor said, "Those arrested are a stark reminder that there are people out there who will continue to victimize our most vulnerable children and it emphasizes the need to continue working collaboratively to address this ongoing issue."

