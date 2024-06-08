AG Kris Mayes seeks sole claim to probe of group home with Katie Hobbs ties

Attorney General Kris Mayes sought to lay claim to a criminal probe of a children's group home provider with ties to Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, a matter that prompted requests to three agencies to start reviews.

Mayes sent letters to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and the Arizona Auditor General, effectively requesting they stand down.

"It would not be appropriate or in the best interest of the state to conduct parallel investigationsinto the same matter," Mayes, a Democrat, wrote to Mitchell, a Republican. "Furthermore, a separate process conducted by the MCAO could jeopardize the integrity of the criminal investigation that my office will now proceed with."

Mayes told the auditor general, which contacted Mitchell's office to collaborate on a review, that "the assistance of your office is not needed by the Attorney General’s Office for our investigation."

It wasn't immediately clear if the letters resolved a dispute over authority to investigate or would only serve to inflame political divisions.

Mitchell's office did not immediately comment on the letter, nor did Rep. Matt Gress, a Phoenix Republican who chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and asked it to support Mitchell's review.

Mayes and Mitchell have had an at times tenuous relationship, with tension flaring as a result of their different views on whether Arizona is ready to execute prisoners on death row and who has jurisdiction in abortion cases.

The exact scope of Mayes' investigation isn't yet clear, and it comes amid a political environment of intense skepticism at the state Capitol. One week ago, a group of House Republicans accused Mayes of selectively enforcing state law and other grievances, recommending she be impeached.

Arizona GOP report: calls for Dem AG Kris Mayes to be impeached. She calls it a 'sham'

Now, her office is under the microscope as it investigates a group tied to Arizona's Democratic governor.

The Arizona Republic revealed the ties between Hobbs and Sunshine Residential Homes in a story that documented how Sunshine Residential won more state money from its contract work with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, even as it launched a new political spending campaign to benefit Hobbs' inauguration and the Arizona Democratic Party.

Sunshine Residential operates about 30 group homes for children who are placed into state custody. It gave $400,000 to Hobbs' inauguration and the Arizona Democratic Party in 2022 and 2023. Sunshine Residential is a for-profit company helmed by Chief Executive Officer Simon Kottoor.

Hobbs' campaign provides records after Republic reporting

A slice of Sunshine Residential Homes' political spending came in the form of a $100,000 donation to Hobbs' inauguration fund.

Launched as a nonprofit that is not legally required to disclose its donors, the Katie Hobbs Inaugural Fund identified contributors including Sunshine Residential Homes in January 2023 while facing public pressure to do so. It did not provide the dates of those donations, only the donor and dollar amount.

Records later provided by Hobbs’ campaign lawyers, in response to a lawmaker's request for a list of deposits to the inaugural fund, dated Sunshine Residential's donation on Feb. 9, 2023. That was three days after Sunshine Residential was denied a rate increase by DCS. DCS eventually approved a higher increase in May 2023, according to department records.

After the Republic’s story was published, Nicole DeMont, Hobbs’ chief political strategist and head of the inaugural fund, said she had "additional information" and provided a copy of Sunshine Residential’s check.

The check is dated Dec. 15, 2022, a month after Hobbs was elected and weeks before she was sworn in. DeMont provided a letter from San Francisco-based Amalgamated Bank dated Friday saying a "bank error" led to the funds being credited Feb. 9, 2023.

DeMont said Friday that the date the check was credited to the bank was irrelevant, and any implication that it was connected to administrative action was "completely false."

DeMont had declined to comment prior to the Republic’s story publishing.

