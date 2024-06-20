AG Kris Mayes has to fight because Gov. Katie Hobbs surrendered

I’m terrible at math and even worse at budgeting, but even a dope like me could see (thanks to knowledgeable people explaining it) that one of the big reasons Arizona lawmakers had to deal with a $1.4 billion deficit this year is the spiraling cost of universal school vouchers.

The nonpartisan Grand Canyon Institute pointed out how vouchers cost the state $332 million this year and will jump to $429 million next year, and so on, and so on, unless lawmakers make a few changes to what has been a taxpayer giveaway to wealthy families.

An annual cap would help. Requiring those who get Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to first have attended a public school is a good plan. It goes on.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, in negotiating a budget with the Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature, could have stood her ground and fought for such things. She’s said in the past that the voucher program needs to be brought under control.

AG is doing what the governor should've done

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

But in the end, Hobbs surrendered.

She signed a deal with lawmakers that makes no change in an out-of-control voucher program that is eroding the public school system and crushing the budget.

As part of that deal, Hobbs went along with lawmakers who want to sweep $75 million from a big settlement the state got to deal with the opioid crisis, and take tens of millions from that settlement for years to come, giving it to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Mayes will regret suing: Over the state budget

The opioid money is in the hands of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

She told 12 News’ Brahm Resnik, “I am not giving that money to them. It’s in my bank account at the Attorney General’s Office. It’s not going anywhere.”

Mayes shows Hobbs the way by fighting Hobbs

She says she’ll sue the governor and the Legislature if they abscond with the opioid funds.

In essence, Mayes is fighting the kind of fight Hobbs should have fought over vouchers.

Beth Lewis, the executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, said, “The ESA voucher program has shown in a nonpartisan report last week that it’s driving half of the budget deficit. So, you know, anything that’s driving hundreds of millions of dollars of deficit should clearly be the first thing on the table to be, you know, reined in, and yet Republicans absolutely, stubbornly refuse to touch that program in any way, shape or form.”

And Gov. Hobbs went along with them.

So, now Mayes is not only fighting the fight that Hobbs should have fought, but she is fighting it … against Hobbs.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kris Mayes has to fight because Gov. Katie Hobbs surrendered