AG Ken Paxton sues Hutto ISD over electioneering claims. Here's what the district said.

Hutto is the seventh Texas school district Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued in the last two weeks.

HUTTO — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded his fight against school districts advocating for pro-public school issues to include the Hutto district, northeast of Austin, as it became the latest Monday to get sued over electioneering claims amid the state Republican and Democratic primaries.

Hutto is the seventh district Paxton has sued in the last two weeks over similar claims that district officials have used public resources to encourage people to vote for or against certain candidates, which is a state law violation.

Paxton is taking issue with a Feb. 28 Facebook post from the district’s official account that read, “Vouchers hurt our public schools,” according to the lawsuit filed in the 425th District Court in Williamson County.

“For every 100 Hippos lost to a voucher, Hutto ISD would lose $1.15 million dollars (sic), which could mean a loss of 18 teaching positions or 8 new school buses,” the district's post said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post was still on the district’s Facebook page.

"School choice," or voucher, programs dominated Texas education policy discussions during the 2023 legislative season. Gov. Greg Abbott toured the state to advocate for the proposal, which would use public money to pay for private schooling, and even called on religious leaders to advocate for the program from the pulpit. Ultimately, school choice proposals died in the Texas House where a coalition of Democratic and rural Republican members blocked those measures from advancing out of concern they would syphon money from already cash-strapped public schools.

After several unsuccessful attempts to pass a school choice proposal, Abbott vowed to oust from office the Republican House members who voted against such proposals. Last week, campaign finance reports revealed the governor spent $6 million in the past month promoting GOP primary challengers to incumbents who voted against school choice. In December, Abbott received a $6 million donation from Jeffrey Yass, a Pennsylvania billionaire and leading advocate for school choice issues.

More: Gov. Greg Abbott spends $6 million on Texas House candidates who back 'school choice'

The Hutto district said it was surprised by Paxton's lawsuit, according to a statement from district officials.

“At no time has the District used public resources to advocate for or against a candidate, ballot measure or political party, in violation of state law,” the statement said.

Hutto joins six other districts, mostly in North Texas and one in the Houston area, that Paxton has sued over similar claims.

Local governments, such as cities or school districts, can encourage people to vote in general, but can’t use public resources, like city or district emails, to ask people to vote a certain way.

Paxton has also sued the Aledo, Castleberry, Denison, Denton, Frisco and Huffman school districts.

The Castleberry and Denton districts agreed to temporary injunctions, and Frisco was placed under a temporary restraining order, according to Paxton’s office.

The Aledo school district on Friday said in a statement that Paxton's lawsuit against it is meritless.

The attorney general's office "alleges the district engaged in electioneering because the district's email to the community last week was, 'discussing the school budget and how voting in the primary election would greatly impact Aledo schools,'" the district said in a statement, adding that it's "less than transparent" to suggest voting in the primaries — when voters pick their party's nominees for office — doesn't affect public school budgeting.

A review of the Aledo district's social media pages revealed many posts encouraging people to vote in the primaries, though none that the American-Statesman reviewed specified which candidate or cause for which to vote.

"In all things, we work hard to be transparent and make sure our community and staff are well informed," the district said in its Friday statement. "We also believe that exercising one's right to vote is a civic duty that should be encouraged and promoted. If you have lived here for the last several years, you know that we regularly encourage voting in every national, state and local election."

In other cases, districts named specific candidates.

The Castleberry district superintendent forwarded emails advocating for specific candidates to administrative staff. Although the superintendent spoke generally about the importance of voting, the forwarded email — from a local retired teachers' association — named candidates such as State Board of Education incumbent Pat Hardy and Texas House members.

The forwarded email named the Republican House members who voted against school choice and called them "the brave legislators who stuck their necks out to vote for us."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas elections: Ken Paxton sues Hutto ISD over electioneering claims