AG investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Nashua, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred in South Nashua on Sunday night.

An adult man was fatally shot by officers.

No officers were injured and according to the AG, all involved parties have been identified.

The incident is under investigation and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

