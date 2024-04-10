AG Drummond files lawsuit aimed at natural gas prices during 2021 winter storm

TechCrunch

Two internal whistleblowers at Faraday Future claim the troubled EV company has been lying about some of the few sales it has announced to date. The employees, Jose Guerrero and Victoria Xie, have made those claims in a pair of newly filed lawsuits against Faraday Future and Jia -- as well as the company's head of HR, Nan Yang -- in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Both lawsuits also highlight what has been the central tension of Faraday Future: that its founder, Jia, allegedly continues to assert control over the company despite having been sidelined in 2022 as the result of an internal probe.