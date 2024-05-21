AG Drummond announces initiative for Officer of the Year awards, nominations open

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Tuesday law enforcement supervisors across the state are invited to submit nominations for the A.G.’s inaugural Officer of the Year Award initiative.

A statewide award winner and four regional award winners will be honored in a December ceremony at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

According to the AG’s office, eligibility is open for officers serving in Oklahoma law enforcement, which includes college, university, municipal, county, state, tribal and federal agencies.

“Oklahoma law enforcement officers are on the front lines every day working tirelessly and courageously to protect our communities and keep them safe,” Drummond said. “I look forward to recognizing these true heroes from all across our state.”

To be eligible for an award, officers must have performed admirably in the line of duty within the last 18 months. Regional winners will be selected by judging panels comprised of city, county, tribal and state criminal justice professionals. The overall state Officer of the Year will be selected from the regional winners by the Office of the Attorney General.

Candidates may be nominated by their supervisor here by June 30.

