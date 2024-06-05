AG and Community Recovery Alliance host roundtable on opioid settlement funds

Attorney General Dana Nessel met with community stakeholders on May 31 in Petoskey to discuss the use of statewide opioid settlement funds.

PETOSKEY — The Community Recovery Alliance, in partnership with the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, recently hosted a roundtable discussion on improving recovery support services and access to various recovery pathways in rural communities.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took part in the discussion on May 31 in Petoskey, along with key stakeholders from Emmet and Charlevoix counties such as Petoskey Mayor John Murphy, several Emmet County Commissioners and others.

The discussion centered on the allocation of funds from the recent opioid settlement, which awarded Emmet County a total of $1,050,608. The funds are to be used to combat Michigan’s ongoing opioid epidemic.

“When I took office in 2019, I made the pursuit of litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies a priority for my department,” said Nessel. “As a result of those efforts, Michigan will receive upwards of $1.5 billion and counting as part of multiple settlement negotiations.”

The nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, will collectively pay up to $26 billion nationwide.

Charlevoix County will receive a total of $1,284,649, Cheboygan County a total of $1,858,977, Otsego County a total of $1,905,929 and Antrim County will receive $1,595,699.

Community Recovery Alliance member Melissa Case discusses her experience with substance abuse recovery.

The May 31 event also included input from individuals with lived experiences to address the unique challenges and opportunities in combating substance use and promoting a culture of recovery in rural areas.

“As substance use disorder and addiction continue to impact families across Michigan, ensuring that recovery support services are accessible and tailored to the needs of rural communities is vital,” said Caitlin Koucky, executive director for the Community Recovery Alliance.

The services discussed encompassed a broad range of non-clinical, non-medical support designed to help individuals achieve and maintain long-term recovery. They included mutual aid support groups, peer recovery coaching, connections to community resources, recovery community centers, sober living homes and more. The goal of these services was discussed as providing continuous support and resources to promote “sustained recovery and well-being."

“Rural communities face distinct challenges in accessing vital recovery resources,” Koucky said. “By convening this roundtable discussion, we hope to collaborate with community leaders and stakeholders to strengthen community support and resources for individuals on their journey to finding and sustaining long-term recovery.”

Caitlin Koucky, executive director of the Community Recovery Alliance, addresses the group at the opioid settlement roundtable on May 31 in Petoskey.

The roundtable featured interactive sessions covering the need and role of recovery support services in rural areas, building the necessary community resources for sustaining long-term recovery — known as "recovery capital" — and the importance of access to and acceptance of multiple recovery pathways in all communities.

According to MDHHS data, 2,532 Michiganders died of a drug overdose from January to November 2022, an average of eight Michigan residents each day.

The Community Recovery Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve individuals and families seeking recovery from substance use concerns, with or without mental health complications, by creating safe and health recovery friendly communities in northern Lower Michigan.

For more information, visit crami.org.

