Afternoon storms brings more flash flooding to Austin

Jun. 22—Another round of storms sweeping through the area late Saturday afternoon brought another round of headaches to a community already saturated from heavy rains.

Saturday afternoon's rain came hard and fast resulting in rapidly rising waters in downtown Austin and stranded one vehicle on Main Street North. Crews worked quickly to block off the area near Hormel Foods Corporate South.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 page flash flooding has impacted the westbound lane from 14th Street NW to the Highway 56 exit. Numerous ramps were closed by the flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.