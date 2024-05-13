Afternoon crash on Bryant Boulevard sends 1 to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A T-bone crash at the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and 7th Street has sent one individual to the hospital during the afternoon hours of May 13.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the collision occurred after a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Bryant Boulevard was struck by a black Chevrolet Colorado turning to get on 7th Street from northbound Bryant Boulevard.

An eyewitness confirmed that the black pickup did not have a protected turn and failed to yield right-of-way to the white truck. As a result, the Colorado driver was cited for failing to yield right-of-way while making a left turn.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries.









For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.