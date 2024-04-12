Afternoon Briefing: Wheeling police investigate deaths after couple found dead

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Wheeling police are investigating after a couple was discovered dead at a home during a well-being check Thursday.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of 12th Street after a call from a person who found two people who appeared to be dead after going to the home to check on them, officials said. A firearm was found next to their bodies.

Supreme Court to hear arguments on bribery law that could shape political corruption probes in Illinois, including case against ex-Speaker Madigan

The case involves James Snyder, the former mayor of Portage, Indiana, who was convicted under the same bribery statute of taking a $13,000 “consulting” fee from a garbage truck contractor that had recently won two lucrative contracts with the town. Read more here.

Former NFL player opens Englewood small business incubator to encourage South and West Side youths

From screen printing to drone courses, a new small business incubator from former NFL player Walter Mendenhall is hoping to provide the space and resources young people on the city’s South and West sides need to succeed. Read more here.

Chicago baseball report: Adbert Alzolay’s bounce-back outing for Cubs — and Michael Kopech

The White Sox return home after a trip where they not only lost six of seven, but also saw center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and third baseman Yoán Moncada suffer injuries. Read more here.

Vintage Chicago Tribune: 100 years of WLS — the ‘World’s Largest Store’ — radio

Sears became a broadcasting pioneer when it launched radio station WLS 100 years ago today. Read more here.

Trump’s co-defendants in classified documents case are asking judge to dismiss charges against them

Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira are charged with conspiring with Donald Trump to obstruct an FBI investigation into the hoarding of classified documents at the former president’s Palm Beach estate. Read more here.

