Afternoon Briefing: Thousands still without power after storms

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Thousands were without power after a line of storms blew into the area overnight, bringing strong winds, dust storms and transit delays.

The National Weather Service said it received 23 tornado reports in the Midwest, with most in Iowa. About 60 miles west of Des Moines, multiple people were killed by a tornado that leveled a small town, officials said. Responders are still counting the number of fatalities.

Community mourns Englewood’s Raydell Lacey, founder of nonprofit Not Before My Parents

Lacey had spent years trying to prevent others from experiencing the trauma and grief that follows a life cut short by violence because she, like many others, had lived through it. She lost her daughter Elonda Lacey in a 1994 slaying. Read more here.

CEO Mary Barra discusses GM’s shift to hybrids, EV strategy and more

GM now plans to add plug-in hybrids to its North American lineup to meet federal regulations that take effect in 2027. Read more here.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Could Calais Campbell be a late free-agent target? What’s the measure of success for 2024?

One area the Bears have not made many additions since last season ended is the defensive line, and the Tribune’s Brad Biggs has received multiple questions in his weekly Bears mailbag about possible interest in six-time Pro Bowl end Calais Campbell, who remains unsigned. Read more here.

Memorial Day 2024: 24 restaurant and bar specials in Chicago, including barbecue platters and frozen cocktails

You can take advantage of the beginning of Chicago’s festival season with celebrations devoted to wings, beer or mole, dig into platters of barbecue or sip frozen cocktails on a rooftop. Read more here.

Families of Uvalde school shooting victims are suing Texas state police over botched response

The families said in a statement that they also agreed a $2 million settlement with the city, under which city leaders promised higher standards and better training for local police. Read more here.

