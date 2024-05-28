Afternoon Briefing: Questions remain on delayed O’Hare expansion

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said he passed on putting a measure to extend a moratorium on public school closings in Chicago to a vote because he accepted Mayor Brandon Johnson’s promise not to shut down any schools or deplete funding for selective enrollment schools.

“The mayor has always been emphatically clear with me that he does not intend to close schools, he does not intend to under-resource schools, he does not intend to undermine the selective enrollment schools,” said Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat. “I think his commitment to me is even more clear and more binding than the bill would have been.”

“This is a business based on trust and in my view the mayor promised more than the bill did,” Harmon said after the Senate adjourned until the fall early Sunday.

New O’Hare satellite concourse renderings show rebuild plan, but questions remain

The announcement shows growing momentum on the long-awaited rebuild, which calls for replacing Terminal 2 with a new Global Terminal and adding two satellite concourses. Read more here.

CTA could provide up to 250 buses for use during the DNC. Will that leave enough for regular bus service?

Transportation is just one of the ways the city is likely to feel the effects of the four-day convention, which is expected to bring a slew of politicians, visitors and protesters in August. Read more here.

Luis Robert Jr. takes another step forward as the Chicago White Sox CF heads to Triple-A Charlotte

Robert went 1-for-7 in three games last week with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. The one hit was a home run; he also walked once. Read more here.

Stop being terrified of sommeliers: Tips for talking to wine professionals and uncorking better wine experiences

Among fully grown and otherwise confident adults, few things of similar triviality trigger as much vulnerability and self-doubt as a sommelier approaching your table at dinner. Read more here.

Key witness lied on stand, Trump lawyer tells jurors during closing arguments in hush money trial

The closing arguments, which were expected to last the entire day, gave attorneys one last chance to address the Manhattan jury and to score final points with the panel before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president charged with felony crimes. Read more here.

