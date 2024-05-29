Afternoon Briefing: Man who sued women over social media posts sentenced to jail

Good afternoon, Chicago.

A Chicago-area man who made a national media splash when he filed a lawsuit against dozens of women who allegedly bad-mouthed him on a tell-all Facebook dating page was sentenced today to a year in federal prison for a tax fraud that the judge called “patently outrageous.”

Nikko D’Ambrosio, 32, of Des Plaines, was convicted in January on tax fraud counts alleging he vastly underreported income he’d made distributing “sweepstakes” gaming machines for a company with ties to Chicago mob figures.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said the numbers D’Ambrosio tried to pass off to the IRS about his work mileage, charitable contributions and business meals “are outrageous.”

Illinois lawmakers pass bill to expand reporting of sexual abuse in health care settings following Tribune investigation

Under the bill, doctors’ offices and clinics affiliated with hospitals would have to report allegations of patient abuse to the Illinois Department of Public Health, triggering an investigation by the state. Read more here.

Artists, entrepreneurs transform cicadas from ick to in demand while building community

Going from bug to fad, cicadas have been embraced by artists and entrepreneurs showcasing products that celebrate this rare, shared event. Read more here.

Diamond DeShields ‘grateful’ for a new chapter with the Chicago Sky after years of injuries and setbacks

Even when she was trying to find joy on the court, the pain crept back in, persistent and monotonous. And then Saturday came. Read more here.

Notes of home: A Civic Orchestra of Chicago Venezuelan fellow brings music to migrants

The music was comforting to many at the concert, who have come to Chicago fleeing economic and political disaster in their countries of origin. Read more here.

Jury deliberations begin in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case

The jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing a verdict in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Read more here.

