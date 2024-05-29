Afternoon Briefing: Man who sued women over social media posts sentenced to jail
Good afternoon, Chicago.
A Chicago-area man who made a national media splash when he filed a lawsuit against dozens of women who allegedly bad-mouthed him on a tell-all Facebook dating page was sentenced today to a year in federal prison for a tax fraud that the judge called “patently outrageous.”
Nikko D’Ambrosio, 32, of Des Plaines, was convicted in January on tax fraud counts alleging he vastly underreported income he’d made distributing “sweepstakes” gaming machines for a company with ties to Chicago mob figures.
In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said the numbers D’Ambrosio tried to pass off to the IRS about his work mileage, charitable contributions and business meals “are outrageous.”
Here's what else is happening today.
Illinois lawmakers pass bill to expand reporting of sexual abuse in health care settings following Tribune investigation
Under the bill, doctors’ offices and clinics affiliated with hospitals would have to report allegations of patient abuse to the Illinois Department of Public Health, triggering an investigation by the state. Read more here.
More top news stories:
Brief hearing held in case of alleged Highland Park parade shooter as pretrial process continues
Waukegan alderman gives up liquor license to avoid conflict of interest
Artists, entrepreneurs transform cicadas from ick to in demand while building community
Going from bug to fad, cicadas have been embraced by artists and entrepreneurs showcasing products that celebrate this rare, shared event. Read more here.
More top business stories:
Zara opens largest Chicagoland location at Old Orchard in Skokie
Diamond DeShields ‘grateful’ for a new chapter with the Chicago Sky after years of injuries and setbacks
Even when she was trying to find joy on the court, the pain crept back in, persistent and monotonous. And then Saturday came. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
Rookie Ben Brown dazzles with 7 no-hit innings as Chicago Cubs outlast Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 in the 10th
Rotation shuffle continues for Chicago White Sox as Mike Clevinger goes on the IL with right elbow inflammation ahead of 7-2 loss
Notes of home: A Civic Orchestra of Chicago Venezuelan fellow brings music to migrants
The music was comforting to many at the concert, who have come to Chicago fleeing economic and political disaster in their countries of origin. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
Museums for summer 2024: After-hours parties at the Shedd and a Holocaust Museum debut
Column: Bonnie Koloc is back in Chicago at the Hideout, her music still with healing powers
Jury deliberations begin in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case
The jury of seven men and five women was sent to a private room just before 11:30 a.m. to begin weighing a verdict in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world: