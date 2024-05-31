Afternoon Briefing: Man charged in scheme to bill $6.2M to Medicare in a month

Good afternoon, Chicago.

A North Side man has been charged with participating in a scheme to fraudulently bill $6.2 million to Medicare in just over a month for COVID-19 tests that were never performed, part of what prosecutors say is an ongoing crime “epidemic” that has bilked tens of millions of dollars from government-funded pandemic-relief programs.

Fasiur Syed, 46, a native of India who has lived in Chicago for the past eight years, was arrested last week on a criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud. Prosecutors asked that he be held without bond pending trial, arguing he had little incentive to remain here to face the charges and could be under threat from other behind-the-scenes co-schemers.

Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

Despite lackluster response to his Springfield agenda, Mayor Brandon Johnson vows: ‘We keep demanding’

Johnson saw the state legislature reject his biggest agenda items during the session that concluded this week: more than $1 billion in state funding for Chicago Public Schools, and a nearly $5 billion proposal for a new Chicago Bears stadium. Read more here.

More top news stories:

After modest debut, free tax filing service from IRS to expand to more taxpayers

After a trial run in 12 states, the IRS’ Direct File program will be made available to all 50 states next year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Chicago baseball report: Shota Imanaga’s 1st bad outing with the Cubs — and next steps for Luis Robert Jr.

For as frigid as the Chicago Cubs’ offensive production has been in May, they are still hovering around .500. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

After abrupt end to Sueños Music Festival, fans to be refunded a portion of ticket price

Heavy downpours forced organizers of the Latino fest in Grant Park to cancel the event Sunday evening just before the world-renowned headliner, Grammy-winner Peso Pluma, was set to perform. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Trump delivers rambling response to guilty verdict, falsely blasting ‘rigged trial,’ slamming Cohen

Trump, as defiant as ever, argued the verdict was illegitimate and driven by politics and sought to downplay the allegations underlying the case. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world: