Afternoon Briefing: Man charged in scheme to bill $6.2M to Medicare in a month
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Good afternoon, Chicago.
A North Side man has been charged with participating in a scheme to fraudulently bill $6.2 million to Medicare in just over a month for COVID-19 tests that were never performed, part of what prosecutors say is an ongoing crime “epidemic” that has bilked tens of millions of dollars from government-funded pandemic-relief programs.
Fasiur Syed, 46, a native of India who has lived in Chicago for the past eight years, was arrested last week on a criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud. Prosecutors asked that he be held without bond pending trial, arguing he had little incentive to remain here to face the charges and could be under threat from other behind-the-scenes co-schemers.
Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy
Despite lackluster response to his Springfield agenda, Mayor Brandon Johnson vows: ‘We keep demanding’
Johnson saw the state legislature reject his biggest agenda items during the session that concluded this week: more than $1 billion in state funding for Chicago Public Schools, and a nearly $5 billion proposal for a new Chicago Bears stadium. Read more here.
More top news stories:
Family of man shot and killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful death lawsuit
Valpo council splits 4-3 with unsuccessful attempt to remove president
After modest debut, free tax filing service from IRS to expand to more taxpayers
After a trial run in 12 states, the IRS’ Direct File program will be made available to all 50 states next year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced. Read more here.
More top business stories:
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth buys West Loop condo for $3.3M
Chicago baseball report: Shota Imanaga’s 1st bad outing with the Cubs — and next steps for Luis Robert Jr. and White Sox
For as frigid as the Chicago Cubs’ offensive production has been in May, they are still hovering around .500. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
Column: A day in the life with the Chicago White Sox, from F.A.S.T. to L.A.S.T.
Marina Mabrey hits 6 3-pointers, scores 20 as the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks for 1st home win
After abrupt end to Sueños Music Festival, fans to be refunded a portion of ticket price
Heavy downpours forced organizers of the Latino fest in Grant Park to cancel the event Sunday evening just before the world-renowned headliner, Grammy-winner Peso Pluma, was set to perform. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
Review: In brilliant premiere, CSO composer-in-residence goes out with a bang while MusicNOW quiets to a whimper
Chicago Shakespeare Theater parts ways with longtime artistic staffer
Trump delivers rambling response to guilty verdict, falsely blasting ‘rigged trial,’ slamming Cohen
Trump, as defiant as ever, argued the verdict was illegitimate and driven by politics and sought to downplay the allegations underlying the case. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world: