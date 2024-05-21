Afternoon Briefing: Lake County approves bird-friendly designs for county-owned buildings

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Birds could have a safer flight path thanks to a new Lake County policy that requires newly constructed county-owned buildings to use at least 80% bird-friendly glass on the exteriors.

The policy, which took effect immediately after approval by the Lake County Board on May 14, aims to mitigate the hazards for birds posed by buildings, particularly collisions with glass surfaces. All new county facilities, as well as renovations or additions to current structures, must use at least 80% bird-friendly glass on their exteriors from ground level up to 100 feet high.

Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

Park Ridge man’s cicada Facebook group amasses 27,000 members

They’re out, about, and crawling, and according to one Park Ridge man taste like boiled asparagus. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Opening of Pete’s Fresh Market in Tinley Park pushed back to spring 2025

Plans to open a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store in Tinley Park are being pushed back nearly a year due to issues such as problems procuring electrical equipment. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Cubs fan Bob Quinn is retiring as Naperville North’s AD. He finds new ‘purpose’ on Wrigley Field grounds crew.

It’s a dream job for Quinn, an ardent Cubs fan and former baseball coach at Wheaton Warrenville South. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

John C. Reilly comes home for Chicago International Film Festival gala June 1

It’ll be part of the festival’s annual fundraiser, this year called the 60th Anniversary Cinema Soirée in support of the longest-running competitive film gathering in America. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Defense rests without Trump taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial

The jury was sent home until May 28, when closing arguments are expected. Trump did not stop to speak as he left the courthouse and ignored a question about why he wasn’t testifying. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world: