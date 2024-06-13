Afternoon Briefing: What to know about the Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling
Good afternoon, Chicago.
The Supreme Court unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
Here’s a look at what today’s decision does and does not mean for abortion access.
Here's what else is happening today.
Criminals likely stole personal information in Ascension cyberattack, system says
Ascension said it now has evidence that the attackers took files from seven of the system’s 25,000 file servers. Read more here.
At least 3 seriously wounded in separate city shootings overnight
For second time in less than a week, convicted felon found with machine gun in Naperville
Redevelopment plans for Niles’ Golf Mill Shopping Center advance; village, developer show united front
A pond with a replica of the original Golf Mill water wheel near a pavilion with green spaces, located near two curated restaurants, will become a gathering space for the community. Read more here.
Gold Coast 5-bedroom penthouse with ornamental barrel vault ceiling: $4.4M
Homer Glen OKs more stringent requirements for tobacco shops, effectively blocking new licenses
York’s Ryan Sloan has been clocked at 100 mph. The Wake Forest recruit tries to slow down before MLB draft.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander has committed to Wake Forest, but he is expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft, which will be held July 14-16. Read more here.
Mike Downey, decorated sports writer and former Chicago Tribune columnist, dies at 72
Angel Reese posts 4th straight double-double but Chicago Sky fall to the Connecticut Sun 83-75
‘Ghostlight’ review: A tender comedy-drama from some of Chicago’s finest
Visually “Ghostlight” keeps things clean and unadorned, shooting all around Chicago and Waukegan. Read more here.
Column: Why aren’t you watching one of the best shows on TV?
‘My Favorite Thing is Monsters’ returns after seven years, headaches included
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The world is now in a neutral condition when it comes to the important natural El Nino Southern Oscillation, which warps weather systems worldwide. Read more here.
