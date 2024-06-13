Afternoon Briefing: What to know about the Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling

Good afternoon, Chicago.

The Supreme Court unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

Here’s a look at what today’s decision does and does not mean for abortion access.

And here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Criminals likely stole personal information in Ascension cyberattack, system says

Ascension said it now has evidence that the attackers took files from seven of the system’s 25,000 file servers. Read more here.

Redevelopment plans for Niles’ Golf Mill Shopping Center advance; village, developer show united front

A pond with a replica of the original Golf Mill water wheel near a pavilion with green spaces, located near two curated restaurants, will become a gathering space for the community. Read more here.

York’s Ryan Sloan has been clocked at 100 mph. The Wake Forest recruit tries to slow down before MLB draft.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander has committed to Wake Forest, but he is expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft, which will be held July 14-16. Read more here.

‘Ghostlight’ review: A tender comedy-drama from some of Chicago’s finest

Visually “Ghostlight” keeps things clean and unadorned, shooting all around Chicago and Waukegan. Read more here.

Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth

The world is now in a neutral condition when it comes to the important natural El Nino Southern Oscillation, which warps weather systems worldwide. Read more here.

