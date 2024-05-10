Afternoon Briefing: Judge seals documents in highly-scrutinized case

Good afternoon, Chicago.

A Cook County judge today ordered factual documents sealed in the highly-scrutinized case of a man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins and injuring his pregnant mother in a stabbing in their Edgewater apartment.

Crosetti Brand, 37, who has a documented history of violence against women, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other felonies in a March attack he allegedly perpetrated just one day after he was released from prison where he was sent after threatening Jayden’s mother weeks earlier. The killing spurred grief and outrage in the community and raised questions about safeguards for domestic violence victims and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board’s handling of Brand’s release.

A blood test to help detect lung cancer? New test offered at OSF Healthcare part of trend in medicine

OSF leaders hope the blood test will improve early detection of lung cancer, which kills more people in the U.S. than any other single type of cancer. Read more here.

Former Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat buys, and immediately resells, West Loop condo

DeBrincat was one of the first buyers to put down money for a unit in the West Loop’s 15-story Embry building while it was still under construction. Read more here.

Chicago Cubs farm report: Insights on 8 prospects who are off to a strong start to the minor-league season

The Cubs boast the type of depth and high-upside prospects in their minor-league system that can fuel annual success in the majors. Read more here.

Review: ‘Jump’ by Shattered Globe has a strong lead performance and characters stuck on a bridge

Bridges loom large for those who live in Brooklyn, and one such crossing is the central image in “Jump,” a poetic, newish play by Charly Evon Simpson, who resides in that outer borough. Read more here.

Prosecutors focus on phone records in Trump’s hush money trial as Michael Cohen’s testimony awaits

The prosecution could rest its case by the end of next week, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said. Read more here.

