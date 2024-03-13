Afternoon Briefing: Johnson’s $1.25B bond plan moves forward
Good afternoon, Chicago.
Mayor Brandon Johnson said today the city will move ahead with evicting an unknown number of migrants from city shelters for the first time, rejecting the latest outcry from a group of aldermen opposed to the policy.
Johnson told reporters at an unrelated West Side event that an unspecified number of the thousands of migrant shelter residents who were issued 60-day notices to vacate by Saturday will receive “exemptions.” However, others without those privileges will be forced to leave and restart the process for temporary shelter.
Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.
Johnson’s $1.25B bond plan moves forward; alderman says mayor is dodging spending oversight
Ald. Bill Conway, 34th, alleged Johnson had prevented a vote on Conway’s own separate ordinance that would require the mayor get council approval when spending over $1 million in in COVID-19 stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Read more here.
More top news stories:
Visa program allows Mexican grandparents to visit Lake County-area relatives
11-year-old boy killed, pregnant woman seriously injured after domestic violence incident in Lincoln Square
Chicago architect wins commission to build memorial to fallen journalists in Washington
The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation announced Wednesday that Chicago-based John Ronan Architects will design the memorial slated to rise at the National Mall in Washington, the culmination of a nearly yearlong selection process. Read more here.
More top business stories:
Archer-Daniels-Midland looks to bounce back from $8 billion wipeout
Lake Zurich sells downtown land to developer who plans to make the site a ‘destination’
Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev team up on a milestone night for the Chicago Blackhawks. 3 takeaways from the 7-2 blowout.
Bedard and company reached several personal and team milestones Tuesday. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
Could high-upside relievers Daniel Palencia and Luke Little play big roles for Chicago Cubs?
As trade speculation resurfaces, White Sox starter Dylan Cease has his sharpest outing of the spring
St. Patrick’s Day 2024: Where to watch Chicago River dyeing and parades
Irish eyes turn to the city this weekend. On Saturday, the Chicago River will run green and festive floats, marching bands and politicians will parade down Columbus Drive. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
Pitchfork Music Fest 2024: Black Pumas, Alanis Morissette and Carly Rae Jepsen
Steppenwolf Theatre’s 2024-25 season includes ‘Noises Off’ (say what?) and the return of Amy Morton
Judge dismisses some charges against Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee. But the judge left in place other counts. Read more here.
More top stories from around the world: