Afternoon Briefing: Johnson’s $1.25B bond plan moves forward

Mayor Brandon Johnson said today the city will move ahead with evicting an unknown number of migrants from city shelters for the first time, rejecting the latest outcry from a group of aldermen opposed to the policy.

Johnson told reporters at an unrelated West Side event that an unspecified number of the thousands of migrant shelter residents who were issued 60-day notices to vacate by Saturday will receive “exemptions.” However, others without those privileges will be forced to leave and restart the process for temporary shelter.

Johnson’s $1.25B bond plan moves forward; alderman says mayor is dodging spending oversight

Ald. Bill Conway, 34th, alleged Johnson had prevented a vote on Conway’s own separate ordinance that would require the mayor get council approval when spending over $1 million in in COVID-19 stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Read more here.

Chicago architect wins commission to build memorial to fallen journalists in Washington

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation announced Wednesday that Chicago-based John Ronan Architects will design the memorial slated to rise at the National Mall in Washington, the culmination of a nearly yearlong selection process. Read more here.

Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev

Bedard and company reached several personal and team milestones Tuesday. Read more here.

St. Patrick’s Day 2024: Where to watch Chicago River dyeing and parades

Irish eyes turn to the city this weekend. On Saturday, the Chicago River will run green and festive floats, marching bands and politicians will parade down Columbus Drive. Read more here.

Judge dismisses some charges against Trump in the Georgia 2020 election interference case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee. But the judge left in place other counts. Read more here.

