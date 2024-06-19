Afternoon Briefing: Cook County unveils $218 million budget gap for 2025

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is projecting a $218 million budget gap next year, largely driven by raises she granted to county employees and the resulting growth in needed pension payments.

While Preckwinkle’s finance team said this week it’s “a little too early” to say how that gap will be closed, they also projected the county is on track to end 2024 with a surplus of about $367 million, according to figures released as part of the county’s midyear forecast.

Here’s what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/latest-headlines and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

Chicago-area immigrants hopeful over Biden’s executive order that offers pathways to citizenship to spouses of US citizens

Though some local stakeholders applaud President Joe Biden’s offer to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of such immigrants, they pledge their commitment to continue pushing their agenda to encourage the Biden administration to provide much more expansive and comprehensive immigration reform. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Gary airport breaks ground on $12 million hangar

The Gary/Chicago International Airport’s extended runway, customs facility and proximity to Chicago played a big role in landing its newest tenant. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Column: Baseball icon Willie Mays saluted at Wrigley Field on a memorable night

A gorgeous sunset served as a backdrop to the Wrigley Field video board Tuesday night during the announcement of the passing of baseball icon Willie Mays. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

At the Newberry Library and onstage, the return of Mike Royko

A one-man play opens here in early September at the Chopin Theatre titled “Royko: The Toughest Man in Chicago.” Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Donald Trump wasn’t going to stay in Milwaukee for the RNC, but at a Chicago hotel. Then reporters asked.

Trump has been on the defensive about his views on Milwaukee since news outlets reported last week that he had called it a “horrible” city in a private meeting with House Republicans in Washington. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world: