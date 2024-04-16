Afternoon Briefing: Chicago Teachers Union unveils contract demands

Good afternoon, Chicago.

With the Chicago Teachers Union contract expiring in June, members of the 30,000-strong union gathered today to unveil teachers’ contract proposals as the district and CTU begin bargaining for a four-year renewal.

“What you’re going to see today is a long and lengthy list of everything and then some,” CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said at a Tuesday morning news conference. “It’s not just our economic proposals,” she said of demands to pay the union’s workforce of predominantly women “their fair share” and to raise the floor for paraprofessionals such as clerks and teacher assistants who are the lowest wage earners in the union.

Here's what else is happening today.

After son’s suicide, Lincoln Park couple push measure for greater scrutiny of social media use

The Let Parents Choose Protection Act is also referred to as Sammy’s Law after 16-year-old Sammy Chapman who died from a fentanyl overdose in his California home last year after taking drugs he found advertised on Snapchat. Read more here.

Unionized staff at Columbia College urge president to halt scheduled layoffs

On Monday, staff members delivered a petition with 150 signatures to Columbia President and CEO Kwang-Wu Kim, who is stepping down in July, imploring him to seek alternative budget strategies. Read more here.

Column: For Chicago Sky fans, tomorrow is here with draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese

At the team’s draft party at Revolution Brewing, about 250 other fans and members of the team’s front office gathered to watch as Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca and coach Teresa Weatherspoon got the players they wanted most. Read more here.

Deli chatter: Zeitlin’s and Kaufman’s owners discuss Passover Seder menus and brisket

This year for Passover, the pop-up and farmers market staple Zeitlin’s Delicatessen will offer a brisket braised in Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry Soda. Read more here.

New migrants are getting work permits. But other immigrants who are here illegally want them, too.

Confronted with an influx of migrants making their way to Chicago, New York and other big cities, President Joe Biden has used executive power to allow several hundred thousand of them to live and work temporarily in the United States in an effort to make them less reliant on shelters and other assistance. Read more here.

