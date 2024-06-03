Afternoon Briefing: Captive-reared piping plovers making history

Good afternoon, Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox have a new broadcast home for their next season with today’s announcement that the Chicago Sports Network will launch in October.

The network said in a news release that all three teams’ games will be available through “traditional cable providers, streaming services and free, over-the-air broadcast” and “will reach a widely expanded Midwest footprint, including most of Illinois and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, pending league approvals.”

Captive-reared piping plovers making history with 2 separate nests with eggs in Waukegan and Chicago

Three plover eggs were documented Saturday in Waukegan, and 30 miles down the Lake Michigan shoreline, another egg was confirmed at Montrose Beach. Read more here.

Morgan Park Commons to bring apartments, stores and performing arts center to Halsted and 115th

The transformation of an empty grocery store and abandoned property on the Far South Side into new apartment buildings, stores, parks and a performing arts center is expected to start late this fall. Read more here.

Column: A bad look for the Chicago Sky over a cheap shot — and not a lot of talk — against Caitlin Clark

“This kind of controversy can help fuel the league’s growth, as any publicity is good publicity,” writes Paul Sullivan. Read more here.

Review: Sweet Rabbit Bakery emerges with extraordinary French, American and Asian pastries in Chicago

The ham and cheese croissant has become the bestselling item since the shop opened last May despite the baker’s own lament. Read more here.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi concedes defeat in surprise primary upset by Jenniffer González

The two ran on the same ticket four years ago under the New Progressive Party, but González, a Republican, announced her plan to challenge Pierluisi, a Democrat, in early December. Read more here.

