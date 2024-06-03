Afternoon Briefing: Captive-reared piping plovers making history
Good afternoon, Chicago.
The Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox have a new broadcast home for their next season with today’s announcement that the Chicago Sports Network will launch in October.
The network said in a news release that all three teams’ games will be available through “traditional cable providers, streaming services and free, over-the-air broadcast” and “will reach a widely expanded Midwest footprint, including most of Illinois and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, pending league approvals.”
Captive-reared piping plovers making history with 2 separate nests with eggs in Waukegan and Chicago
Three plover eggs were documented Saturday in Waukegan, and 30 miles down the Lake Michigan shoreline, another egg was confirmed at Montrose Beach. Read more here.
More top news stories:
4-year-old pedestrian killed in car collision Saturday evening
Posen carnival shut down due to large fight, multiple arrests made
Morgan Park Commons to bring apartments, stores and performing arts center to Halsted and 115th
The transformation of an empty grocery store and abandoned property on the Far South Side into new apartment buildings, stores, parks and a performing arts center is expected to start late this fall. Read more here.
More top business stories:
Gary airport hits customs arrival milestone with 500th international passenger
Google makes fixes to AI-generated search summaries after outlandish answers went viral
Column: A bad look for the Chicago Sky over a cheap shot — and not a lot of talk — against Caitlin Clark
“This kind of controversy can help fuel the league’s growth, as any publicity is good publicity,” writes Paul Sullivan. Read more here.
More top sports stories:
‘I’ll be prepared to finish it.’ Tommy Pham on his 8th-inning fireworks during the Chicago White Sox’s 11th straight loss.
David Bote became a Chicago Cubs fan favorite in 2018 and 2019. Now he’s looking for a second chance.
Review: Sweet Rabbit Bakery emerges with extraordinary French, American and Asian pastries in Chicago
The ham and cheese croissant has become the bestselling item since the shop opened last May despite the baker’s own lament. Read more here.
More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:
Review: Tim McGraw at United Center delivers a concert lesson for us all
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi concedes defeat in surprise primary upset by Jenniffer González
The two ran on the same ticket four years ago under the New Progressive Party, but González, a Republican, announced her plan to challenge Pierluisi, a Democrat, in early December. Read more here.
