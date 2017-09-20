Aftermath photos of Mexico earthquake reveal devastating search conditions

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake brought central Mexico to its knees on Tuesday when it toppled buildings and left at least 226 dead -- and the photos emerging of the aftermath are devastating.

Signs labeled "Silencio" could be seen held amid the chaos as ordinary citizens joined official rescue crews in searching for survivors in the rubble -- hoping to hear faint cries or whimpers from the beneath the destruction.

The natural disaster originated about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto released a video late on Tuesday urging people to stay calm as search and clean-up missions continue.

As the death toll rises, on-the-ground images from Mexico tell the story of chaos, loss and resilience.

Click through to see images of the Mexico earthquake's devastating aftermath:

